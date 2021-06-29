The Toy Insider's Sweet Suite @ Home Virtual Summer Toy Party Is BIGGER And Better Than Ever!

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, will host its second-ever Sweet Suite @ Home this summer. Sweet Suite @ Home is a virtual toy event where members of the media and digital influencers are invited to get an inside look at the hottest toys from more than 50 toy companies.

As people across the country continue staying home or slowly transition back to in-person activities this summer, the Toy Insider will bring the excitement of its annual New York City-based event to computer screens so everyone can enjoy the Sweet Suite experience, no matter where they live!

Guests can immerse themselves in a virtual party environment where they'll "walk" through an interactive 360-degree show floor, watch live toy demos and exclusive never-before-seen product reveals, meet with brands in real time, and get expert insights on toy trends and the state of the toy industry. The event will also offer kid-friendly activities, including scavenger hunts, trivia games, contests, giveaways and more!

"Summer is the perfect time to reconnect with friends and let your "kid at heart" out to play - our Sweet Suite party lets you do that while catching up on the most exciting new toys and trends!" said Marissa Silva, Editor-in-Chief, The Toy Insider. "It's never too early to start scouting for the best back-to-school and holiday gift guide content. Our team of experts make it quick and easy for you to get what you need so you can spend more time enjoying the party!"

Sweet Suite @ Home When: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12-7 p.m. EDT + Media Exclusive Hour 11 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT. Where:On a computer screen near you!

Who: The Toy Insider is the go-to source providing the most up-to-date insight on toys and children's entertainment. The team of experts attends major toy industry trade shows and events, and conducts briefings with manufacturers, retailers and analysts throughout the year. When evaluating toys, the team considers play value, originality, skill building, product integrity, and, of course, fun factor.

What:Get up close and personal with exciting new toys across industry giants and rising toy companies. Find out what the next schoolyard craze will be, plus which toys are already flying off the shelves and will be hard-to-find this holiday season.

MEDIA OPPS:

Discover the latest and greatest

A fun, interactive virtual show floor with live toy demos



Assets readily available for download from the show floor

Interview opps and soundbites

Talk trends and the state of the toy industry with Laurie Schacht , Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider , and the Toy Insider team of experts

, Chief Toy Officer of , and

Get the scoop from more than 50 toy companiesin one-on-one meetings or pop-in Zoom rooms

PLAY OPPS: Toy Reveals

Can't wait to watch PAW Patrol: the Movie ? Spin Master 's new playset is its tallest one yet and will bring the movie to life!

? 's new playset is its one yet and will bring the movie to life! Gotta catch 'em all! Join the Pokémon Company International as they demo new 25 th anniversary-themed Pokémon Trading Card Game products for the first time ever!

as they demo new 25 th anniversary-themed Pokémon Trading Card Game products for the first time ever! Howdy, partners! Saddle up and get ready to join Jazwares for some "pre-westoric" fun as they demo the new Dino Ranch toy line, inspired by the popular animated children's series!

for some "pre-westoric" fun as they demo the new toy line, inspired by the popular animated children's series! Witness the first-ever unveiling of a cutting-edge kit from Make It Real that takes your manis and pedis to a whole new level.

that takes your manis and pedis to a whole new level. Embark on an educational adventure with LeapFrogas they show you their brand-new LeapLand Adventures learning video game!

Special Guests

Meet the six real-life social media stars of the GLO Show, the live-action YouTube reality series inspired by the GLO-Up Girls fashion dolls from Far Out Toys .

the live-action YouTube reality series inspired by the GLO-Up Girls fashion dolls from . Chat with Matt Inman , creator of The Oatmeal and Exploding Kittens , as they reveal their newest dodgeball card game that will guac your world!

, creator of The Oatmeal and , as they reveal their newest dodgeball card game that will guac your world! Visit Playmonster for a special KOOSH announcement by a PERFECT group of DUDES who are full of surprises!

for a special KOOSH announcement by a PERFECT group of DUDES who are full of surprises! Come experience the "Magic of Coding" with the magnificent Mario the Magician, with the help of Coding Critters MagiCoders from Learning Resourcesand Artie Max from Educational Insights.

Contests & Giveaways

Squad up and squish in as Jazwares hosts virtual Squishmallows Bingo, where winners will receive a colorful, squeezable Squishmallows prize packs!

hosts virtual Squishmallows Bingo, where winners will receive a colorful, squeezable Squishmallows prize packs! Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Blue's Clues with Just Play as they throw a special party and giveaway of all new Blue's Clues & You! toys.

with as they throw a special party and giveaway of all new toys. You're invited to Headstart 's Love, Diana Princess of Play Tea Party! Arrive in your best prince or princess outfit for a chance to receive a royal gift!

's Love, Diana Princess of Play Tea Party! Arrive in your best prince or princess outfit for a chance to receive a royal gift! Join WowWeein time for dinner and enjoy live cooking and tasting fun! You'll have a chance to win their new MasterChef Family Cooking Game.

