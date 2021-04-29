The Tour Junkies, Hit Golf Podcasters, Launch Official NFT Collection

Top Ranked Daily Fantasy Golf and Betting Podcasters, 'The Tour Junkies' in Partnership with The Props Network Launching Official 'Tour Junkies' NFT Series, the 'BOME Collection', with Their First Edition Titled "Par Infinity"

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Golf's best podcast for daily fantasy analysis, legal sports betting, and related interviews, have entered the NFT Arena. The Tour Junkies, with over 3 million downloads, have created PAR INFINITY, their very first NFT, as a tribute to their fans and to honor their 6-year-run inside the podcasting ropes. The Tour Junkies have consistently brought fresh, new content to their expanding fan base; and the BOME Collection is a perfect example of how TJ continues to expand their digital media offerings.

All Tour Junkies' NFTs will be called BOMES, a tribute to their fans who subscribe to all things fantastically awesome. There will never be more than 18 BOMES created in a calendar year, as homage to the 18 Holes on a golf course. Some BOMES will be incredibly rare one-of-one items, others may have many editions of the asset, but there will never be more than 72 editions or total NFTs minted annually. Just like par on Augusta National, or the number of holes at each golf tournament.

The first NFT in the Tour Junkies' BOME Collection is titled PAR INFINITY. This digital graphic showcases the hosts, David & Pat, as they embark on a new digital journey with their trusty pal Goalby. You can view and bid on the piece on the OpenSea Tour Junkies Collection Page which can be found by visiting TourJunkies.com/NFT. The buyer of this BOME will receive an NFT on the blockchain that will prove their ownership and a physical package with an instant-on digital screen displaying the MP4 digital image.

The Tour Junkies partnership with The Props Network helped spearhead this new digital endeavor and both parties are excited to announce new BOMES in the coming weeks and months.

ABOUT THE TOUR JUNKIES

Founded by the Augusta, GA natives David Barnett + Pat Perry in September 2015, The Tour Junkies Podcast has a worldwide audience across multiple podcasting platforms exemplified by the shows over 3MM downloads since inception. The Tour Junkies network has since expanded beyond the podcast to include their highly trafficked TourJunkies.com blog, "The Chalk Bomb" weekly newsletter, merchandise sales, and the subscription-based members only "Goalby's Nut Hut". Tour Junkies have received vendor licensing in numerous legal US sports betting jurisdictions and have already established marketing partnerships with some of the biggest legal US betting operators. The host duo is known for their comedic candor while outputting detailed research, betting analysis, and insider access to PGA Golf's greatest talents and celebrity enthusiasts.

ABOUT THE PROPS NETWORK

Founded by Gaming & Television Industry experts; this gambling media company provides premier content to its users and catered business solutions for the biggest names in gaming. The Props Network roster of award-winning content creators and influencers is rapidly expanding as they offer a streamlined route to monetization. Their industry expertise has helped businesses secure streaming and data rights for betting purposes; produce & distribute live professional sports; and create custom content.

