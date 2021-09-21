The Toro Company Declares 150th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

With a continued focus on creating and returning value to shareholders, The Toro Company (TTC) - Get Toro Company Report today announced its 150 th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share. This dividend is payable on October 21, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2021.

About The Toro Company

