The Tipping Point Fund On Impact Investing Awards $3.3 Million In Grants To 16 Organizations Working On Efforts To Advance The Impact Investing Field Through Improved Data, Metrics, And Measurement

Grant recipients work on areas critical to the growth of the impact investing market, including efforts to harmonize and promote impact investing standards, expand impact assurance and definitions of materiality, and strengthen the global data infrastructure needed for strong impact measurement and mandated ESG disclosure

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tipping Point Fund on Impact Investing (TPF), a donor collaborative vehicle launched in December 2019 with a mission of scaling the impact investing market with integrity, today announced that it will award approximately $3.3 million in grants to 16 organizations working on various projects related to improving impact "Data, Metrics, and Measurement." This is the TPF's largest grant cycle to date.

"Access to clear, consistent, and comparable data is an essential part of the impact investing market and is key to the efficient flow of capital," said Fran Seegull, Executive Director of the TPF and President of the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance. "As the market grows, evolves and enters the mainstream, so too must the metrics, tools, and platforms used to measure and disclose impact to various stakeholder groups."

"We are inspired by the work and the ideas of these sixteen organizations, each of which brings a unique perspective on, and approach to, tackling a specific challenge in the impact investment market," said Jessie Duncan, Program Officer at the TPF. "We hope that this funding will help bring more of these ideas to life, enabling public and private capital markets to better address urgent social, economic, and environmental issues."

To guide its grantmaking process, the TPF team developed a set of five key verticals that it views as critical to the continued growth and integrity of the impact investing market. These became the five areas of RFP scope, specifically:

Impact standards alignment and harmonization , driven by increasing market actor demand, potential for regulatory action across jurisdictions, and continuing collaboration among voluntary global standard bodies.

Each grant recipient was asked to show how their proposed work aligns with one or more of these Data, Metrics, and Measurement verticals. The full list of grant recipients is:

60 Decibels — 60 Decibels is a social enterprise helping clients around the world measure and understand their impact. With funding from the TPF, 60 Decibels will develop a public index of customer-level impact data for up to 100 financial inclusion companies globally.

The TPF will continue to support the development of the impact investing market through additional grantmaking in public policy later in 2021.

About the Tipping Point Fund on Impact InvestingThe Tipping Point Fund on Impact Investing (TPF) is a donor collaborative vehicle developed with the mission of creating and supporting public goods that are critical to the continued growth and fidelity of the impact investing market. The TPF was launched in December 2019 with an initial $14 million in philanthropic capital, which will be used to develop the infrastructure that is needed to mobilize more private capital for impact. The funding will build on existing field building efforts by prioritizing the areas that are chronically underfunded, are best suited for collective action and require additional support beyond that provided by individual grantmakers. Learn more at www.tpfii.org.

About the U.S. Impact Investing AllianceThe U.S. Impact Investing Alliance (Alliance) is dedicated to building the impact investing ecosystem by bridging market gaps and addressing shared challenges. The Alliance's long-term vision is to place measurable social and environmental impact alongside financial return and risk at the center of every investment decision. Learn more at www.impinvalliance.org.

