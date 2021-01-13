The Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge™ Is Back With A Chance To Win Tims Rewards Points Throughout The 2020-21 NHL® Hockey Season

Starting today and through March 7, set your fantasy lineup on the Tim Hortons mobile app for a chance to win up to 150 Tims Rewards Points each game day Guests can win a free coffee or tea for a week if they correctly predict at least one player to score...

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - With the first official puck dropping on the 2020-21 NHL® season today, Tim Hortons is excited to bring back the NHL Hockey Challenge™ in the Tim Hortons app with more chances to win Tims Rewards points throughout the season.

Using the Tims Horton app, Tims Rewards members need to choose three NHL® players who they believe will score a goal that game day. Guests receive 10 Tims Rewards points for one correct pick, 50 points for two correct picks, and 150 points if all three of their chosen players score.

New this season, guests have the chance to win a free coffee or tea every day for a week if they successfully pick at least one scoring player on seven consecutive game days.

"Hockey season is here! We know how much Canadians love hockey and we wanted to give our guests another fun opportunity to engage with their favourite teams and players throughout the 2020-21 NHL® season," says Matt Moore, Head of Digital and Loyalty. "With the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ in our app, guests have the opportunity to play every game day for a chance to win great prizes."

The first half of the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ will run from Jan. 13 until March 7. For more information and for rules and regulations visit https://www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge.

