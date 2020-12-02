THE TIFIN GROUP Announces Acquisition Of Portfolio Company, 55ip

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE TIFIN GROUP today announced that its portfolio company, 55ip , a financial technology company with proprietary capabilities empowering financial advisors to deliver tax-smart investment strategies at scale, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The company will continue to operate as a separate entity, under its own brand, with the full support of J.P. Morgan, and remains committed to serving its existing clients and enterprise partners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and Chairman of 55ip and THE TIFIN GROUP, will serve as consultant and special advisor to J.P. Morgan's Asset Management Group following the acquisition. He said, "At TIFIN, our mission is to rally the industry to better represent and serve the end investor. 55ip combines investment intelligence and modern technology to provide personalized and automated investment solutions with a focus on reducing barriers investors face. Tax-related savings are first order, especially in a world with lower rates, lower returns and higher taxes. We are delighted that J.P. Morgan shares our vision to democratize sophisticated tax management."

"We are extremely proud of 55ip's leadership team led by Paul Gamble and their accomplishments. At TIFIN, we conceive and develop first-in-category fintech companies and 55ip exemplifies our design principle of combining investment science with modern technology to deliver better investor outcomes," said Jack Swift, CEO of The TIFIN GROUP.

"55ip's purpose is to break down barriers to financial progress, by finding better ways to help more people through intelligent automation. Being part of J.P. Morgan will enhance our ability to do just that, accelerating our innovation and broadening access to our tax-smart investment strategy engine," said Paul Gamble, CEO of 55ip. "The TIFIN team was instrumental in helping us on our path to achieve this mission and navigate the company's hypergrowth. We couldn't be more thankful for their support."

About The TIFIN GROUPTHE TIFIN GROUP conceives and builds first-in-category fintech companies to shape the future of investor experience. Since its launch in 2018, the firm has applied its unique innovation process to improve outcomes for investors while building an ecosystem of capital partners and senior executives from finance and technology. THE TIFIN GROUP is currently comprised of nine transformative companies including 55ip, Magnifi , Clout , Positivly , and Louise .

About J.P. Morgan Asset ManagementJ.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.2 trillion (as of September 30th, 2020), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

About 55ip55ip is a financial technology company whose purpose is to break down barriers to financial progress. Financial advisors use 55ip's tax-smart investment strategy engine to improve their efficiency and effectiveness. 55ip's intuitive experience and intelligent automation elevate portfolio design and delivery, helping advisors save time and drive better outcomes for their clients. At the heart of the experience is 55ip's ActiveTax Technology® , which includes tax-smart transitions, management, and withdrawals.

