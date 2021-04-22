The Team At PSM Partners Is Proud To Launch Our Latest Offering, Project Management Office (PMO) Services

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners, LLC (PSM®) announces today the launch of its Project Management Office (PMO) practice area. The new practice area, led by Paul Sheehan, expands the breadth of service offerings delivered by PSM's Solution Integration practice, directed by Andrew Taylor.

Some of the service offerings available from the new PMO practice area include:

PMO Outsourcing

PMO Consulting and Maturity Assessment Services

Change Management and Technology Adoption Services

Project and Program Management Consulting Services

Project Management Staffing Services

"We've seen a significantly-increased demand for project and program management expertise for IT and other business projects across various organizations and industries," said Mike Mete, a founder and Senior Partner at PSM. "With the creation of our PMO practice area, PSM will help organizations be more successful in achieving their critical business objectives."

About Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners LLC ("PSM®")

PSM, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading provider of technology, business, and talent consulting services. The firm employs approximately 70 people and services over 300 clients. The company focuses on helping small and medium-sized companies grow by leveraging cloud-based solutions and in assisting with the identification, evaluation, and recruitment of top industry talent.

