The Teachers' Lounge: Content By Teachers, For Teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Williams, Workforce Planning Team Lead at National Heritage Academies (NHA), remembers stepping into a classroom and hearing a teacher talk about struggling to figure something out on their own.

That's what sparked his idea for The Teachers' Lounge, NHA's digital library of content - podcast episodes, videos, and blogs - by teachers, for teachers.

To celebrate International Podcast Day™ 2021 on Sept. 30, Williams reflects on the beginning of The Teachers' Lounge. It was a great opportunity to amplify teachers' voices and expertise on topics that affect them, and allow teachers to learn from other teachers.

Supporting educators hits home for Williams. Growing up, his mom was a high school math teacher, and his younger sister grew up to be a high school teacher. He wanted to be a teacher, too, so it's no surprise that he found himself supporting educators.

What started as a couple YouTube videos on a Walmart Classroom Setup and How to Dress for the Classroom quickly turned into a multi-faceted digital library filled with videos, weekly podcast episodes, and blogs to support educators in all areas of teaching.

While the podcast is hosted by an NHA employee, the guests are the real experts. Williams is not an expert on topics affecting teachers, but he can use his expertise in communications and marketing to give them a platform to share what they're passionate about as educators.

"The Teachers' Lounge helps educators not feel alone in what they are going through," said Amanda Hall, fifth-grade teacher at Summerfield Charter Academy and guest on The Teachers' Lounge. "We've talked about a lot of important topics like classroom relationships, teacher prep, and even embarrassing moments! I think a lot of times teachers shut their classroom door and think they are the only ones feeling overwhelmed or unsure of what to do. When, in reality, we are all feeling it, and it's great to connect with others."

Educators can find content on classroom management, setting up an inclusive classroom, work-life balance, parent communication, using language to combat math anxiety, mental health of teachers, and so much more. They can choose between watching, listening, or reading - there's something for everyone.

"I have really loved covering topics that are relevant and useful for teachers today," said Hall. "Teachers are doing more than they ever have before and it feels good to connect with others who are in the same boat as me."

Listen to The Teachers' Lounge podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, watch videos on The Teachers' Lounge YouTube, or read the blog.

About National Heritage Academies: NHA is a network of 98 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

