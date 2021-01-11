The T1 Agency Becomes Distribution Partner Of Bundeling App In North America

With hundreds of clients across Europe, Bundeling is a unique community engagement platform that offers seamless communication with members and stakeholders in one place TORONTO, Jan.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The T1 Agency announced today that it has become a partner distributor of the Bundeling app in the North American market. Founded in 2017 in the Netherlands, Bundeling is a community engagement platform that allows companies to effectively communicate with their members and stakeholders. The platform works with organizations to develop a customizable mobile-based app (also available on web) to bundle the organization's information and communications within its own unique community.

"I'm looking forward to introducing Bundeling to the North American market," says Mark Harrison, Founder of T1. "The innovative app has already seen success in Europe, and I think organizations in Canada and the U.S. can benefit from using this tool to engage their members, in a world where the role of digital is becoming increasingly important for brands and their stakeholders."

Bundeling provides a unique solution to organizations by offering seamless communication in one place through unique profiles, chat capabilities, flexible customization features to cater to each organization's functions and branding. It offers cost-friendly solutions by allowing a more consolidated, efficient way to communicate, plan and organize, as well as sales opportunities for organizations' sponsors to provide access to exclusive communities and members.

Bundeling currently has 450 clients across the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Germany and the UK. They've also partnered with iSportconnect and SPORTFIVE in the UK and work with well-known soccer clubs Ajax Amsterdam, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Royal Antwerp. T1 has just signed their first North American client through the Institute of Communication Agencies (ICA). An already customized and packaged, go-to-market app with Bundeling's capabilities does not currently exist within the community member landscape across North America.

