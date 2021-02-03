The Surface Design Event China 2020 Was Successfully Concluded In Shanghai

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surface + Design Event China 2020 (SURFACES China 2020), organized by Informa Markets and CCCMC, was successfully concluded on December 9-11, 2020 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surface + Design Event China 2020 (SURFACES China 2020), organized by Informa Markets and CCCMC, was successfully concluded on December 9-11, 2020 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. SURFACES China 2020 brought together more than 100 exhibitors with 11,000 sqm exhibition space, including Linyi and Yunfu Pavilion, some of the important producers in China, the event also included the Innovative Materials Museum where showcasing the latest and creative surface materials. The three-day exhibition and conference gathered together approximately 11,000 trade visitors, including architects, designers, contractors, distributors, real-estate developers, owners, importers and exporters etc.

T he Annual Meeting Place to Showcase, Network and Do Business

SURFACES China 2020 brought together 100+ industry leading manufacturers and suppliers from stone, tiles, flooring, resilient flooring and wall covering industries showcasing their latest innovations, designs, technologies and services.

Hongyu, MONALISA, Huida, IDEA, Tofeno, MITO, Mingsheng, GINCA, Hongjia, Zimon, Huijun and many other tile manufacturers showcased their latest products and design.

Some of the key stone suppliers like Zhisheng, Andal Terrazzo, Huirui, Wayon, Shunwei, BRIDY, Your Quarzt and Chuanqi exhibited at the event along with pavilions from Guangdong Yunfu, the important stone producer in China.

There are also many well-known and quality flooring suppliers participated at the event and showcased their new products, including Luli, SIJIA, Heyun, Ougang Changsheng, SHENGCHANG, Bofei, Dongjia, ARSER Wood, KELIDA, Daou Group, Kangnuo, Calf, Sentai, SK-floor, etc. The resilient flooring brands exhibited including Aili, Jinzhao, Yuante, HEREWIN, Kenuo, Success Wood, LVSenwood, Suqiang, Kaisheng, Kalor, Jiladinuo, MORIENT MORTOR, etc.

Floor and wall covering sector, another eye-catching part of the event, gathered some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers, like TALENT, BangAmi, Top Star, Gernano, SEHOME, ALUBANG, LEABON exhibited with their innovative products, materials and solutions.

With a focus on new products, technologies and innovative materials, SURFACES China aims to promote the development of China's tiles, stone, floor and wall covering industries in terms of the industry transformation and upgrading, and the development of green materials.

Conference and Seminars Following the Industry Focus

During the three days, SURFACES China 2020 has delivered a comprehensive education program including industry conference and seminars, with 30+ seminar sessions around the topic of 'Evolving Materials: Enabling Design and the Future Life'. The conference and seminars invited well-known architects, designers, industry experts, trend analysts and other industry experts, discussed about innovative design and technologies, design trends, consumer insights, design and materials, creative applications, etc.

Together with Shanghai Stone Trade Association and China Association of Decoration Building Materials Plastic Building Branch, SURFACES China delivered 'Crossover and Fusion: New Materials, New Concepts, New Models, New Methods' and 'World Resilient Flooring Congress', where the industry professionals and experts shared and discussed the popular stone and resilient products, industry trends, business models with the hope of helping the industry stakeholders to have a significant breakthrough in the business competition in the future.

'New Trends in Commercial Building Interior Design' was one of the highlights of SURFACES China 2020 education program. Joining hands with AIA IR, the event gathered industry-renowned and award-winning architects and designers to present and share their design concept and recognized projects, topics covered 'Retail, Reimagined', 'Whole Design in Interior Design', 'Design in the East-Talk with the Architecture, in the Depths of Time', 'The Humanistic Care of Medical Space', 'The Interior Design of Green Transportation Projects'.

SURFACES China and WGSN, the authoritative trends analysis organization, provided experts and analysts to share insightful content regarding consumer insight, color and interior design trend, especially in the post pandemic period.

Featured Onsite Events and Exhibition

A themed exhibition was sponsored by AIA IR, where showcasing fabulous projects and design cases around the world, including the award-winning projects. While, the Innovative Materials Museum introduced some of the innovative and creative surface materials, products and design, where visitors had the opportunity to learn, touch and feel.

S + D Award

S + D Award, as a professional award in the surface materials industry, recognized and awarded the outstanding materials in the field of construction and interior design in 2020, including tiles, stone, flooring, resilient flooring, etc. The awards focused on 'Design, Innovation and Technology', with the aim to promote and encourage those who actively promoting the development of the industry. The awarding ceremony was held on the show floor, joined by the award winners and nominees, CCCMC, Shanghai Stone Industry Association, Informa Markets and industry experts.

SURFACES China 2021 will be held in Shanghai New International Expo Center on November 30 - December 2, 2021, the event will bring together again the stakeholders from stone, tile, floor and wall covering industries home and abroad to network, share and do business. For more information, please visit www.surfaceschina.com.

