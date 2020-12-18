The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod Offering One Lucky Winner The Chance To Jump Into 2021 With Midnight Leap From SkyJump

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky winner will make history and become Las Vegas' "ball drop" at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod this New Year's Eve. With The STRAT's "Midnight Mirror Ball" sweepstakes, one winner will be selected to jump from the iconic casino's SkyJump attraction at the stroke of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 31. The winner will also receive an exclusive, celebratory experience to share with three guests on New Year's Eve.

Tweet it: Just hours after the ball drops in New York City, one lucky winner will "drop" from the top of @STRATVegas, leading Las Vegas into a much needed 2021. #NewYearsEve #Fireworks #2021

For the first time ever, and due to the previously enforced Las Vegas Strip firework restrictions, The STRAT will welcome guests to experience New Year's Eve from the highest Las Vegas views, with its adrenaline-pumping thrill rides and SkyJump attraction open to the public from noon until 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW is a heart-pounding, open-air controlled descent with speeds topping 40 mph from 855 feet above the Las Vegas Strip. The attraction holds a Guinness World Record as the highest commercial decelerator descent facility.

The "Midnight Mirror Ball" sweepstakes winner will receive a grand prize New Year's Eve package including the SkyJump from the SkyPod tower at midnight; SkyPod admission and unlimited thrill rides wristbands for the winner and three guests; an invitation for four to a private party in the SkyPod tower from 9 - 10:30 p.m. which will include complimentary cocktails, a selection of hors d'oeuvres, hats and noisemakers; two complimentary rooms for a one-night stay on Thursday, Dec. 31 at The STRAT Hotel; one bottle of Dom Perignon to toast to the new year after leaping from the tower; and one digital video of the SkyJump experience.

Participants may enter to win on The STRAT's Instagram page, @STRATvegas, beginning Friday, Dec. 11. Fans may earn entries into the sweepstakes by liking the announcement post, following @STRATvegas, tagging friends in the comment section and commenting on the post. One winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The winner and the winner's three (3) invited friends must be at least 21 years of age and present in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Official rules, restrictions and additional information may be found here.

A Golden Entertainment, Inc. casino, The STRAT has implemented broad safety measures in accordance with the company's new "Golden Commitment" standards. A full outline of the company's "Golden Commitment" standards is available at goldenent.com/commitment.

For more information visit www.thestrat.com or call (800) 998.6973. The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod always offers complimentary covered parking and valet services.

