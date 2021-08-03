The Storage Acquisition Group Closing Update

David Spencer with TSAG closes multiple facilities in the Southeast.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the following closings:

Buncombe Storage in Greenville, SC. The facility is located at 1900 Old Buncombe Road. Buncombe Storage, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 68,042 net rentable square feet across 782 units.

Starpoint Storage in Chapel Hill, NC. The facility is located at 2000 Ashley Wade Lane. Starpoint Storage, operating as a Public Storage, offers 64,788 net rentable square feet across 781 units.

Colonnade LLC in Central, SC. The facility is located at 1737 Old Central Road. Colonnade, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 71,010 net rentable square feet across 782 units.

Storage Partners-Greenville in Greenville, SC. The facility is located at 450 Haywood Road. Storage Partners-Greenville, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 61,163 net rentable square feet across 774 units.

Absolute Simpsonville LLC, Simpsonville, SC. The facility is located at 412 Scuffletown Road, Simpsonville, SC. Absolute-Simpsonville SS, operating as a CubeSmart, offers 70,455 net rentable square feet across 629 units.

The transaction was negotiated by David Spencer, Vice President and Senior Advisor with The Storage Acquisition Group and Executive Advisor with Spencer Commercial Group (based in Decatur, GA, and brokered by eXp Commercial) and TSAG CEO & President Cowles M. "Monty" Spencer, Jr.

The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios nationwide.

info@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com

757-867-8777

www.thestorageacquisitiongroup.com

