The Sterling Group Announces Promotions

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, announces four internal promotions: Erin Arnold has been promoted to Managing Director; Johann Friese to Principal; Aryan Sameri to Principal, Commercial Diligence and Strategy; and Jacob Broom to Vice President.

Erin Arnold, Managing Director, rejoined Sterling in 2020 after having spent time at Sterling in 2013 and 2014. Erin has had an immediate impact in her first year back at the firm and in her role as Board member at Bad Boy Mowers.

Johann Friese, Principal, joined Sterling in 2018. Johann spent the last year embedded in Sterling portfolio company Artisan Design Group as a member of the senior management team, where he successfully established a Project Management Office and drove progress on a variety of initiatives.

Aryan Sameri, Principal, Commercial Diligence and Strategy, joined Sterling in 2019 from McKinsey & Company's Houston office, and was promoted to lead Sterling's Commercial Diligence and Strategy group this year.

Jacob Broom, Vice President, joined Sterling in 2017 as a founding member of the Sterling Credit Fund, where he continues to execute a wide variety of sourcing, due diligence and structuring responsibilities.

"We are pleased to recognize these four talented individuals, each of whom embody Sterling's core values of partnership, passion and discipline," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 58 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

