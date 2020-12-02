The Sterling Group Announces New Managing Director, Jenny Harris

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity and private credit firm, announced the addition of Jenny Harris as Managing Director of the firm's Credit Fund.

Jenny brings 15 years of experience evaluating and underwriting debt capital and equity co-investments. Prior to Sterling, Jenny was a Managing Director at BNP Paribas where she led a team focused on providing leveraged credit solutions for private equity sponsors. Jenny and Sterling Credit Fund Partner Sean Davenport worked closely together at BNP Paribas for over eight years and served as important lending partners to Sterling and other middle market sponsors.

The Sterling Group Credit Fund was formed in 2017 to offer both Sterling and other relationship focused sponsors debt capital to help finance and grow middle market businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 57 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

