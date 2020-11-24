The Statesman Group's Manor Village And Independa Partner To Provide Residents TV-Based Video Chat With Loved Ones And Healthcare Professionals

Strategic Partnership Enables The Statesman Group Residents to Enjoy Social Engagement with Family Members, Friends, and Staff From The Comfort of Their Living Rooms, Mitigating Increased Isolation and Loneliness COVID-19 Risk and Isolation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Statesman Group of Companies , a trusted name in multi-family residential, resort and senior living community development, and Independa , innovators of the award winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform, today announced a strategic partnership that provides their Manor Village residents with enhanced social engagement through Independa's TV-based platform.

The Statesman Group Manor Village community has adopted Stringent COVID-19 protocols, designed to protect older adults by requiring senior living communities to limit or even ban visitations. If not addressed, these guidelines can have a negative impact on the quality of life and mental health of residents, as shown by a recent study suggesting older adults are overwhelmingly experiencing increased isolation and loneliness.

Residents can now easily switch between watching their favorite TV shows and engaging with family, friends or staff.

"Partnering with Independa during COVID-19 allows The Statesman Group to ensure our Manor Village residents maintain vital connection to their loved ones, friends and care providers," said Nicolle Blais, COO of The Statesman Group USA. "As a leader in premier senior living, we understand the importance of the holistic well-being of older adults and pride ourselves on offering our residents the latest technology to encourage socialization, something fundamental not just for older adult care, but for us all as vibrant humans."

"Communities are facing devastating challenges today due to COVID-19," said Kian Saneii, Independa founder and CEO. "Partnering with The Statesman Group delivers an invaluable gift to their residents — the ability to connect with loved ones at the push of a button."

