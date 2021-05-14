The State Of Arizona Implements GTY Technology Solutions To Enhance The Citizen Experience

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY"), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that three of its subsidiaries, Bonfire, eCivis and Questica, are working with governments and public sector organizations throughout Arizona to enhance digital services and transform the constituent experience.

Bonfire, a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software for the public sector, supports a growing range of customers in Arizona. Bonfire is used within 12 school districts and local governments, such as Pinal County, and is approved on three cooperative contracts that may be utilized by public agencies within the State of Arizona. Leveraging Bonfire's intuitive, cloud-based technology each of these organizations has been able to digitize their procurement processes, streamline workflows and keep up with increasing purchasing demands including those introduced during the pandemic.

eCivis, the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, has helped the State of Arizona reduce duplicative data entry, increase accountability for Federal Funding expenditures, and streamline the management and distribution of emergency funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona selected eCivis to support its enterprise-wide transformative vision for Federal grants management, and increase positive outcomes that impact the lives of its citizens. Since implementing the Full Grants Lifecycle Management solution from eCivis, the state has decreased audit findings, increased leverage of State funds, reduced administrative burden, and streamlined management of subrecipients.

Questica, a leading public sector budgeting solutions provider, has implemented its Questica Budget and PowerPlan solutions for five local governments and eight nonprofit organizations in Arizona. Selecting advanced, cloud-based budgeting software from Questica has allowed organizations throughout the state to modernize the budgeting process and replace outdated and manually-intensive legacy systems. As a result, local governments and nonprofits are now able to create budgets more efficiently and access important insights that inform data-driven decisions that impact the future of the people they serve.

"We are incredibly proud of the way businesses, governments, and nonprofit organizations are using technology to create a better digital experience for our communities," said Jason Mistlebauer, Statewide Enterprise Grant Manager, Arizona Governor's Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting. "The relationship between GTY and the State of Arizona has evolved over time to provide the support and digital services necessary to support our citizens. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship, and further enhancing our public sector services in the future."

"In the past year public sector organizations have placed a strong emphasis on raising the bar for digital services, and using technology strategically to empower constituents," said TJ Parass, CEO and President of GTY Technology. "The volume of Bonfire, eCivis and Questica solutions that have been implemented in Arizona is a product of that effort, and an encouraging demonstration of the state's commitment to innovation and improving citizen services. We are proud of the role our technologies have played in that effort, and we're eager to build on the momentum we've seen in the state."

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) - Get Report ("GTY") brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter builds permitting and licensing software to streamline interactions between applicants and staff; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

