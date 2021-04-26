The St. James FC Virginia Announces Technical Staff For 2021-22 Soccer Year

SPRINGFIELD, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the Washington D.C. region's premier sports, wellness, and active entertainment complex, announced today its technical staff for the upcoming 2021-22 soccer year, highlighting the appointment of Tom Torres as Senior Staff Coach.

Torres joins The St. James FC Virginia after working with Barcelona Northern Virginia Academy, where he most recently served as a coach and was a member of the Academy's leadership group. Previously, he served as Associate General Manager and Assistant Coach for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League. Torres has more than 25 years of coaching, player development and senior management experience, and will collaborate with club leadership and members of the technical staff to enhance the player education and development process. Torres will also play an integral role in the club's business operations and commercial strategies, reporting directly to Technical Director Christian Cziommer.

"The St. James FC Virginia has been one of the area's standard in elite player development," said Torres. "I'm thrilled to bring my skill set to the club and work with players, teams and technical staff to learn and add to the long-term development of the area's top players."

Torres earned a UEFA B Coaching License through the Republic of Ireland's Football Association and was one of the first Academy Directors in Major League Soccer to complete the Elite Formation Coaching License administered by the French Football Federation. He has coached youth, college, and professional players and teams throughout his decorated career.

"We are proud to align The St. James brand with the Washington region's most prestigious professional soccer team," says Douglas Homer, Director of Soccer at The St. James. "Our mission is to create a best-in-class soccer program where players from beginner to elite can practice, train and excel and we are proud to see this vision enhanced by hiring Tom."

Returning to senior leadership roles within the club include Technical Director Cziommer, staff coaches Adam Baumgardner, Travis Clarke, Chris Chenen, Eric Davey, Steve Friday, Kurt Gordon, Jimmie Henriquez, Lynne McMillan, Girls Academy Director Bobby Puppione, Goalkeeping Director Jack Stefanowski, and Aiden Teplitzky-Dobens.

Further details pertaining to coaching assignments and tryouts for TSJFCV teams to be formed for the 2021-22 soccer year are available at www.fcvirginia.com .

Contact: Annie Johnson9787661211 308410@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-st-james-fc-virginia-announces-technical-staff-for-2021-22-soccer-year-301276329.html

SOURCE The St. James