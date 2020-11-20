The Stīl Trust Launches Online Personal Styling Services For Men, Providing Custom Looks From Home

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stīl Trust announced today its online styling services: StyleMatch and Daily/Event Styling, where men can connect virtually with award-winning expert stylists to create unique looks with items in their own closet or receive handpicked outfit shopping recommendations for their next occasion, are now available!

The Stīl Trust makes this announcement following the launch of their online styling services for women in June 2020. The Stīl Trust, an easy-to-use, online styling service, connects people virtually with an expert stylist to pair personalized outfit recommendations whether they are shopping their own closet or their favorite brands to fit the client's lifestyle and needs. Instead of shopping in-store, a professional stylist will recommend three custom looks you can shop via your online Style Profile, all from the comfort of your own home.

"When we launched The Stīl Trust for women, I knew we had to launch a site specifically for men as well, because demand was so high," said Asbasia Mikhail, Founder of The Stīl Trust. "We have expert stylists on hand ready to custom pick outfits for men of all sizes, lifestyles and budgets. We want to get to know your personal preferences so you can look and feel your best without all the struggle. Our services are simple and easy to use and connecting with our stylists via a virtual video consult creates a guarantee of loving your custom looks, and stylist! We are very excited to launch the men's site right before the holidays, a perfect time to refresh the closet!"

The Stīl Trust process begins with a Style Quiz, an easy to navigate, in-depth questionnaire where the client details their favorite brands, budget, and overall style preferences. Clients then select their personal stylist to schedule a video, audio, or text chat so the stylist can get to know the client on a personal level and talk about what their needs are on a one-on-one basis. The stylist then creates three customized looks that the client receives within 48 hours after their style consult, with each look completely shoppable online directly from the site.

The Stīl Trust offers two styling services: StyleMatch and Daily/Event Styling. With StyleMatch, clients upload images of hard-to-style items from their closet and their personal stylist creates complete looks using that piece. Additionally, Daily/Event Styling can be booked for outfit recommendations for everyday wear, a night out on the town, or a specific occasion, such as your friend's wedding or holiday get togethers. With flexible memberships, customers can book consultations on a monthly or yearly basis. The Stīl Trust also offers Gift Cards to connect your loved ones with their own professional online stylist.

About The Stīl Trust: The Stīl Trust, founded by Asbasia Mikhail in 2020, was created because Mikhail found herself too busy to shop and asking the same question over and over again: What should I wear? She knew if she was struggling with this, there were probably so many others with the same challenge. The Stīl Trust is an online service for busy, style-minded men and women to easily access fast, expert styling advice tailored to their personal tastes and lifestyles. Having your very own personal stylist has never been so easy and affordable! Learn more at https://mens.thestiltrust.com/ and https://thestiltrust.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-stl-trust-launches-online-personal-styling-services-for-men-providing-custom-looks-from-home-301177800.html

SOURCE The Stil Trust