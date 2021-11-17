The Square Photo Studio app (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Square announced the Square Photo Studio app, which makes it easy for sellers to take high-quality product photos from a mobile device and directly sync them to a Square item catalog or online store to improve the customer experience.

In recent years, product images have become increasingly important to online selling success. In fact, according to recent Square data, retail merchants found that 94% of their first orders included product images, and only 11% were sold for the first time without an image. With the Square Photo Studio app, a seller can add beautiful, stylized images to their product pages on-the-go and through their phone, without the time and cost of a professional photo studio.

"Taking good product photos is difficult and time-consuming," said Aaron Lefkove, owner of Bluebird Wine and Spirits in Accord, New York. "The Square Photo Studio app saves me hours that I otherwise would have spent setting up a light and a camera, taking and editing photos of new inventory, and then uploading them one by one. Now, I can do all of that in minutes from my phone, ultimately saving me time and money."

The Square Photo Studio app provides easy-to-follow prompts to take the best photo, automatically isolates the product from the background, and then allows users to choose stylized scenes that include new backgrounds, shadows, and colors. From there, a seller can quickly and easily connect those images to items in their Square catalog, or create a new item entirely and immediately start selling. The app isn't just limited to Square sellers - anyone with a product to sell can easily snap a photo, style that photo, and sell with a Square Online Checkout link.

"It's no secret that products with professional-looking photos perform better than those without," said David Rusenko, head of eCommerce at Square. "Unfortunately, the cost, skill set, and labor involved with taking those photos was often prohibitive. Now, with Square Photo Studio, sellers can give their items the look of a professional photo studio shoot from the comfort of their home, the office, or on the go."

The Square Photo Studio app is available in the Apple app store now globally, everywhere Square Online is available. To learn more about how Square is helping sellers of all types and sizes start, run, and grow their business online, visit www.squareup.com/online-store

