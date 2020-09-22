The Spike Lab Sees Record Interest From High Schoolers To Learn Entrepreneurship During The Pandemic

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spike Lab, an innovative startup incubator for high schoolers, has seen record growth in the last 6 month.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spike Lab, an innovative startup incubator for high schoolers, has seen record growth in the last 6 month. The pandemic-induced school disruptions have led to students seeking out alternative extracurriculars. "Since March, we've almost doubled in size," says Lloyd Nimetz, the founder of The Spike Lab . "This is a result of ambitious, and previously over-scheduled, students having more time and wanting to make the most of it."

The pandemic has forced many schools and educational programs to go virtual, whereas The Spike Lab has always been completely remote. It's one on one coaching program matches students and coaches from around the world. The Spike Lab's flexible curriculum is customized around students' existing schedules and has provided high school students and their parents with much needed structure.

Nimetz, a 7-time serial entrepreneur and co-founder, Larry Liu -- also a serial entrepreneur, decided to stop starting companies and instead focus on teaching kids how to start them. Five years ago they launched The Spike Lab with the goal of creating the best teen entrepreneurship program in the world.

What also sets The Spike Lab apart is that it combines entrepreneurship with college admissions counseling. In 2020, 100% of Spike students were accepted into a reach college including Harvard, Stanford, Yale, and Princeton. The Spike Lab hosts free webinars each month on how to get into top tier colleges based on insights from the Harvard Admissions Trial .

Nimetz, who received his MBA from Stanford, has recruited heavily from there and Harvard building an impressive roster of "entrepreneur coaches" . One coach, Jane Chen, is the founder of Embrace, a low-cost incubator that has saved the lives of over 150,000 babies. Due to recent student demand, the team has more than doubled since the pandemic.

ABOUT THE SPIKE LAB The Spike Lab is an innovative startup incubator for high schoolers. The program coaches students through the process of launching a Spike and everything else necessary to get into a top US university.

Their mission is to build purpose-driven innovators for life. They work with students to help them find a passion and then build a Spike -- extraordinary projects of personal meaning and societal impact. The company is based in New York City and Taipei. Schedule a free 1-1 consultation here .

