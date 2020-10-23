The Spice & Tea Exchange Looks To Add Flavor To Empire State With New Franchise Locations

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spice & Tea Exchange is looking to expand its presence in New York. As Americans are rediscovering their passion for cooking at home, the gourmet spice and tea retail franchise looks to bring at least four new locations to the Empire State through franchising.

With a mission of 'Creating & sharing the experience of a more flavorful life', The Spice & Tea Exchange traditionally attracts community-minded franchise partners with a passion for food, tea and customer service. The brand succeeds in markets with a vibrant population of local foodies and year-round tourists, making New York an attractive region for growth. Their current Port Jefferson, Long Island location, undergoing plans for reopening, is a prime example of this model within a bustling area that exceeds $6 billion in visitor spending annually. Specific markets where The Spice & Tea Exchange is currently looking to expand include Brooklyn, Hudson Valley, Saratoga Springs and Woodstock.

"Our franchise partners come from all walks of life, ranging from well-traveled military veterans, to home chefs who love experimenting with new flavors," said Mary Catherine McDonald, vice president of development. "The one thing that all of our successful owners have in common is a passion for creating and sharing with those around them. That's exactly who we're looking for in New York franchise partners."

Entrepreneurs find The Spice & Tea Exchange an attractive franchise opportunity because of its strong franchisor support and a rising consumer interest in home cooking. The franchise offers a detailed onboarding package, real estate and buildout assistance, extensive ongoing training, and instore and online marketing programs.

While franchisees had to shift to curbside pickup, limited hours, or temporary closures in 2020, The Spice & Tea Exchange found unique ways to drive additional revenue to stores through their online site. Developing an online pickup and delivery form allowed stores to fulfill from behind closed doors, and an increased percent of sales from online retail was given back to franchise locations.

That decision positively impacted franchisees as the company saw improvements in online sales. That jump in sales correlates to more Americans making meals at home. Since the pandemic began, the shift to people primarily cooking at home has been staggering. Data shows that 88 percent of consumers are eating home cooked meals ( SOURCE). Not wanting to go to a crowded grocery store, consumers see The Spice & Tea Exchange as a safer alternative to pick up their everyday ingredients, both in person and online. The upward sales trend continued as The Spice & Tea Exchange stores began reopening as well; consumer comfort has bounced back and the franchise's brick & mortar locations have seen positive sales growth in August and September.

"We've proven to be an extremely sustainable business model, even in times of sheltering in place and shutdowns," said McDonald. "We haven't stopped expanding and supporting our current franchisees, and have even opened four new stores recently. We anticipate doing the same across New York with dedicated franchise partners soon."

About The Spice & Tea ExchangeThe Spice & Tea Exchange® was founded in 2008 with a vision to create a one-of-a-kind retail shopping experience. The company has over 70 franchise stores across the United States, providing guests with more than 140 spices, 85 exclusive hand-mixed blends, over 40 exotic teas, naturally-flavored sugars, salts from around the world, gourmet gifts and accessories. For more information, visit https://www.spiceandtea.com/franchise.

