The Southwestern Association For Indian Arts Is Pleased To Announce The 99th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market Schedule Of Events

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is pleased to announce the 99 th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market Schedule of Events. This year's market will be ticketed for the first time in many decades to help observe Covid Safe Practices and provide proper social distancing for the expected attendees. The admission fees will also create revenue for the non-profit organization to expand programming and better serve Indigenous artists while implementing Covid Safe Practices.

The cost to enter the market to view art and artist booths is $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Tickets for students and tribal members with a valid CIB (tribal enrollment number) are $10. There is no charge for children ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at swaia.org/shop

THURSDAY AUGUST 19 Live Auction & Reception Co-hosted by Vision Makers MediaA Live Auction of 10 artworks, including a collaborative jewelry piece by SWAIA artists: Cody Sanderson, Kenneth Johnson, Samuel LaFountain, Tony Abeyta, Darryl Dean Begay, Adrian Standing Elk Pinnecoose, Isaac Dial, Vernon Haskie, Lyndon Tsosie, Arland Ben, Pat Pruitt, Denise Wallace, Davida Lister, Jodi Webster, Emmett Navakuku, Olin Tsingine, Fritz Casuse, Wanesia Misquadace and Sunshine Reeves.Artwork by Roxanne Swentzell Frederica Antonio Nocona Burgess Del Curfman Glenda McKay Chris Rowland

Time: 5:00 reception starts; 6:00 auction beginsLocation: La Terraza Patio at La Fonda Hotel By Invitation. Limited Tickets at: swaia.org/shop

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 Best of Show Ceremony and LuncheonThis exclusive, members-only event celebrates the top award-winning artists of the year. The event begins with an awards ceremony, followed by a luncheon for best of show and best of classification winners, their guests and SWAIA ticket holders. These events are also an opportunity to be among the first to see this year's award-winning artwork. Time: 11:30 - 2 p.m.Santa Fe Community Convention Center Luncheon catered by the Cowgirl BBQTickets available at swaia.org/shop

Members Only: Sneak Peek of Award-Winning Art + Silent AuctionSWAIA Members get a sneak preview of the year's award-winning art and can bid in a silent auction of the year's best artwork prior to the market opening. Membership number required to purchase tickets.Time: 2 - 4 p.m.Santa Fe Community Convention Center Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

General Preview of Award-Winning Art + Silent AuctionThe General Preview offers another opportunity to view the Best of Show and Best of Classification artwork ahead of the weekend market. The "General Preview" is the public's first chance to see Indian Market 2021 artwork— and takes place immediately after the Sneak Peak event. Time: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.Santa Fe Community Convention Center Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

NEW in 2021: The Best of Show Silent Auction— Sponsored by Bob and JoAnn Balzer This year SWAIA is adding a new auction opportunity for artists and visitors. Artists may choose to enter work submitted for the Best of Show judging into an online silent auction. Bidding starts at the Fair Market Value as determined by the artist. Bidding will start 12:30 p.m. after the Best of Show Ceremony and close promptly at 6:30 p.m. Online bidding will be open to collectors from throughout the world at swaia.org .

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 99th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market on the Plaza! 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

Market Stages & Dance Performances 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

Indian Market Gala Reception, Fashion Show and AuctionsThis year's reimagined Gala reception, fashion show, live & silent auction will be a ticketed cocktail soirée at the Santa Fe Convention Center's outdoor courtyard. The Fashion Show will feature new collections by Indigenous designers Delina White (Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe) of I Am Anishinaabe; Yolanda Skelton (Gitxsan Nation) and Loren Aragon (Acoma Pueblo) of ACONAV .

Live AuctionThe Live auction will be an exclusive offering of five items by featured artists: Jamie Okuma, Jeremy Frey, Eugene Tapahe, Jason Brown, James Ebelacker, Marietta & Melvin Juanico, Maria Samora

Silent AuctionThe Silent auction bidding will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. The online silent auction will be available to collectors from throughout the world at swaia.org. Time: 6 - 9 p.m.Santa Fe Community Convention Center Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22 99th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market on the Plaza! 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

Market Stages & Dance Performances 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

V.I.P. Indigenous Fashion Show Pre-Party Time: 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m.Santa Fe Community Convention Center Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

Indigenous Fashion Show

The Eighth Annual Indigenous Fashion Show will showcase the best in North American Indigenous fashion with collections by Jamie Okuma (Luiseño, Wailaki, Okinawan, and Shoshone-Bannock), Himikalas / Pamela Baker (Musgamakw Dzawada'enuxw/Tlingit/Haida), Orlando Dugi (Diné), and Lauren Good Day (Arikara, Hidatsa, Blackfeet and Plains Cree). The Indigenous Fashion Show is produced by Amber-Dawn Bear Robe (Sikska Nation) for SWAIA. Fashion Show ticketholders will be able to shop at the exclusive Indigenous Fashion Trunk Show immediately after. Get tickets early — this event sells out.

Time: 3 -4 p.m.Santa Fe Community Convention Center Tickets available at swaia.org/shop

NEW in 2021: Indigenous Fashion Trunk ShowThe SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Trunk Show is an exclusive shopping event, limited to ticket holders to the Indigenous Fashion Show, and will immediately follow the event. Guests will have the opportunity to buy and order directly from the designers.Opportunity limited to Indigenous Fashion Show ticketholders.Time: 4 -5 p.m. Santa Fe Community Convention Center

About SWAIA:The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922. SWAIA cultivates excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms and develops programs and events that support, promote and honor Native artists year-round.

swaia.org IG: santafeindianmarket

