NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South and Central America ventilator market is expected to reach US$ 544.61 million in 2027 from US$ 181.00 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the South and Central America ventilator market is driven by the risinggeriatric population and growing number of COVID-19 patients across the region. However, the harmful effects of ventilators on neonates are expected to hinderthe market's growth to a certain extent during the forecast years.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989613/?utm_source=PRN Ventilator is an automatic breathing system that transfers breathable air into and out of the lungs to provide oxygen to a patient who is breathing insufficiently.The unit performs by adding oxygen to the bloodstream and removing carbon dioxide from the bloodstream.The device helps a patient suffering from respiratory problems get the right quantity of oxygen. It also helps patient's body to healsince it eliminates the extra energy of labored breathing.Respiratory diseases or other such conditions make breathing difficult or impossible and ventilator assists the patient suffering from respiratory disorders in breathing. With a growing prevalence of respiratory infections, the demand for ventilators is growing across South and Central America.In Brazil, the geriatricpopulation is rising at a rapid pace along with regional and historical socioeconomic inequalities.According to a study conducted in Brazil, women population was estimated at the vast majority with 16.9 million (56%) of elderly persons, whereas older adults estimated approx. 13.3 million (44%). The growing geriatricpopulation has resultedinto rise in several chronic respiratory disease, heart disease, COPD, and others.These illnesses are the leading causes of years of healthy life lost owing to disability.In 2017,the Brazil Statistical Institute expected thatthe number of people aged 65 years and above willgrow by36%in Brazil by 2050. Major percentage of asthma and COPD patients are fromgeriatric population. According to the2018 National Health Survey, more than 6 million adultsin Brazil were affected by asthma. Similarly, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported that the geriatric population in Brazil (aged ? 60 years) is expected to reach approx. 55 million, creating a need for high prevalence of chronic heart diseases in the coming years.Thus, the demand for ventilators is rising due to the increasing geriatric population.South & Central America region is not stable economically; therefore, it faces the most significant challenges due to the COVID-19pandemic. Healthcare authoritiesworry that with anattemptto fight the COVID-19,there will be an increase in deaths of ill patients, including cancer patients, gynecology patients, and patient suffering fromother health conditions.In Brazil, over 3,722,004 COVID-19 infectedpatientswere reported so far, while the death toll stands at 117,756 and recoveries exceeded the 2,908,848 mark, according to figures compiled by the Worldometer in August 2020.According to the data receivedon August 28, 2020, Argentina recorded 380,292COVID-19 infected patients with a death toll of 8,050.Moreover, in 2019, there were more than 7,000 ventilators in hospitals across Argentina.The healthcare system in South and Central America is progressively growing.The governments and the political fronts are actively involved to bolster the production of ventilators, which in turn, drives the growth of the market in the region.Based on mobility,the South and Central America ventilator market is further bifurcatedinto intensive careventilators and portable/transportableventilators. The intensive careventilators segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the portable/transportableventilators segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on type, the South and Central America ventilator marketis further bifurcatedinto adult/pediatricventilator and neonatal/infant. The adult/pediatricventilator segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on interface, the South and Central America ventilator marketis further bifurcatedinto invasiveventilator and non-invasiveventilator. The invasiveventilator segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the non-invasiveventilator segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on mode,the South and Central America ventilator market is further segmented into combined mode ventilation, volume mode ventilation, pressure mode ventilation, neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA), inverse ratio ventilation (IRV), prone ventilation, high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), high-frequency percussive ventilation (HFPV), and others. The combined mode ventilation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on enduser,the South and Central America ventilatormarket is segmented into hospitals and clinics, homecare, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services.The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.A few major primary and secondary sources included in the South and Central America ventilator market report areBrazil Statistical Institute, Brazilian Society of Cardiology, and others.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989613/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-south-and-central-america-ventilator-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-544-61-million-in-2027-from-us-181-00-million-in-2019--301179697.html

SOURCE Reportlinker