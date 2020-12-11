The Singles Scene Column© In December By Kelly Leary Discusses Holiday Love Secrets!

Kelly Leary with Revolution Dating discusses the upsides and downsides of being single in December.

" The UPSIDE of Being Single in December:

1. You don't have to buy your romantic partner something you don't like as a gift.

2. You can pick and choose where you want to go for Holiday gatherings. Freedom. No more long drives to the in-laws!

3. You have more time for you and your family since you no longer have to split your time between families. Do things and celebrate the way you want to and the way you always did prior to your last relationship.

The DOWNSIDE of Being Single in December:

1. People will feel sorry for you, no matter what you say or think.

2. You will be asked irritating questions that make your skin crawl: "Why are you still single? You are so pretty." or "Why don't you try online dating?" No one walks in your shoes and only you know what you need to do next.

3. You will have no one to kiss on New Year's Eve 2020 (the most important kiss of the year), This is in fact the biggest bummer of all, so hopefully you will call us when you read this column. We can preempt the issue for you! Call it Damage Control.

4. You will be sleeping alone every night, even on the most romantic nights of the year. No couples holiday jammies for you this year, but let's aim for next year, right? Don't wait on the fence like you sometimes do. Covid is not an excuse. Where there is a will there is a way.

THE SOLUTION: Dodge the Single Bullet! (No matter what your age is--this can be done!)

THE Florida Matchmaker increases your odds of finding attractive people to date with one simple phone call, the same way we have changed tens of thousands of lives over the last 29 years! It's tough being single, newly single, or a widow/widower this time of year. Flip the coin over and get proactive. The BEST gift you can give yourself this month and lift your spirits instantly is the gift of love, from YOU to YOU. When your relatives ask, "You are still single?" you can confidently say "Not for long!"

Let's unite, bond, love, and connect. December holds a mirror up to you and asks, "What do you want?" I know what you want because you are reading this column. The next step? Make your appointment to meet us, and we will take care of the rest. Call 561-630-9696. Go to www.revolutiondating.com.

We are all in this together! Wishing you an extraordinary Holiday Season and a Happy New Year 2021!

