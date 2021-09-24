The Single-component Sputnik Light Vaccine Authorized In Egypt

MOSCOW, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

MOSCOW, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26 which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Immunization with Sputnik Light in Egypt will help to speed up the vaccination of the population and create herd immunity in a shorter time frame in the most populated country of the Middle East with over 100 mn people.

In February 2021, the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was also approved in Egypt. Both Sputnik Light and Sputnik V vaccines have been approved by EDA under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Sputnik Light is safe and highly effective as demonstrated by real-world vaccination data in a number of countries. In particular, the data from the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province ( Argentina) shows 78.6-83.7% efficacy among the elderly. In Paraguay, Sputnik Light is 93.5% effective during the ongoing vaccination campaign according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Thanks to its safety and efficacy, the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine is now both used on a standalone basis and studied in combination with vaccines from other producers in a number of countries.

The heterogeneous boosting approach ("vaccine cocktail" using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. With this approach proving successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against the coronavirus, RDIF took the lead in initiating partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies on the combination of the first component of Sputnik V with other vaccines.

Such studies are currently ongoing in Argentina, Azerbaijan, UAE and other countries.

Key advantages of Sputnik Light:

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V - the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests.

Sputnik Light is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953).

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling RUB 2.1tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 1 mn people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-single-component-sputnik-light-vaccine-authorized-in-egypt-301384643.html

SOURCE The Russian Direct Invest Fund (RDIF)