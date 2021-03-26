The Simmons Group Stimulates Local Economies Through Entrepreneurship- Introducing, The Nomads Mobile App

Nomads, known as the traveling merchant app, is a new technology-driven creation by The Simmons Group. The app was designed to help offset some of the financial losses suffered in the economy. This is especially true with many small, local businesses. With the Nomads application, service providers can list their own amenities, set their own prices, manage their schedules, and become their own boss.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has changed the way companies are doing business. Once entire countries found themselves in a quarantine state, there was a significant decrease in self-care services and general person-to-person contact. Barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, restaurants, spas, dentist offices, and other business types were required to close for an extended time. Many of these businesses suffered severe economic losses.

With Nomads, providers in various industries continue their offerings to remain profitable. Consumers can book and schedule their services to be directly performed at their home or workspace with the app. Servicers and their consumers connect personally, and there is added convenience to customers, who will not have to leave the comfort of their personal space.

Nomads mobile app provides contracted professionals on the platform with marketing and promotion for a nominal percentage fee, which varies according to the service. Currently, Nomads works with experts in the following industries:

Beauty - Hair, nails, personal spa services, make up application

Tattoos and Piercings

Fitness- Personal trainers, nutritionists

Personal foodservice- Chef, meal prep

Animal professionals- Groomers, dog walkers

Dental professionals- Hygienists, mobile Dentists

Maintenance and home repair experts - Pool servicing, lawn maintenance, gardening, installations, and repair

Personal assistants

Drivers

Educators

The list of requested service types and providers is rapidly growing. Newly featured experts and industries are added regularly on the Nomads application.

Creator and Founder of The Simmons Group, VC, Norman Simmons, understands how to innovate markets through forward-thinking and technology. Mr. Simmons recognizes the 'new normal' in doing business: " We see a generational shift in the way businesses are being run, and that will affect the future. We thrive on enabling small businesses to have unlimited earning potential, which is achievable by listing their services on the Nomads app."

Nomads application delivers a plethora of services direct to consumer with no middle man and instant booking

Nomads empowers service providers to control their rates, scheduled booking times, and listed amenities directly from the platform

With the Nomads mobile application, contracted professionals have unlimited earning potential

Nomads provides a full range of support to its providers with digital marketing, promotion, and advertising

