The Silver&Fit® Free Senior Exercise Classes Expand To 54 A Week In 2021, Streaming On Facebook Live And YouTube

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver&Fit® program is bringing more free workout options to seniors beginning January 4 th, when it will expand its public Facebook Live and YouTube exercise classes from four a day to nine, including Saturdays, for a total of 54 classes a week. These half-hour streaming video classes include cardio, strength, yoga, dance, tai chi, mixed formats, and flexibility and balance at the beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. Additional daily free workouts feature international locations and 'my favorites' options. The new roster of free exercise classes will premiere Monday, January 4 th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For added convenience, classes can be replayed at any time on Facebook or YouTube for two weeks after the premiere date.

Silver&Fit expands its free workouts to 9 classes a day streaming on Facebook Live and YouTube starting December 4th.

"As the new year ramps up and winter weather sets in, millions of Americans will be seeking new ways to meet their New Year's fitness goals from the safety of home," said George DeVries, chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched the Silver&Fit program in 2007. "The reality is that we all are trying to maintain a fitness regimen during one of the worst pandemics in modern history, and it's vital that programs like Silver&Fit provide solutions that not only help our health plan clients keep their members fit, but help the general public stay fit and safe at home. Our expanded fitness schedule offers more types of classes, taught by world-renowned instructors uniquely qualified to create workouts for older adults."

The Silver&Fit roster of elite instructors include award-winning instructors like Damien Diaz, celebrity trainers like Keli Roberts, fitness program founders like Adita Lang, and entrepreneurs and authors like Carl Powers. In total, the Silver&Fit public class offering will feature more than 25 fitness instructors in its free, streaming workout experience.

"The new six-day schedule is arranged to encourage people to try various types of workouts for different fitness benefits," said Jaynie Bjornaraa, PhD., MPH, PT, and AVP of Digital Fitness Solutions with the Silver&Fit program. "For example, on a Saturday, someone finishing the 8 a.m. advanced cardio class may want to follow that with intermediate yoga at 9 a.m. Workouts that focus on different components of fitness offer better overall physical health improvement opportunities."

"We have received an outpouring of positive feedback from thousands of people about our free, streaming Fit at Home™ exercise classes, and we know these new classes will help many more improve their fitness and also their connection to other like-minded individuals," added Dr. Bjornaraa. "This kind of community, where people are gathering together and sharing exercises, comments and ideas, helps them overcome social isolation."

Since launching its first free public classes on Facebook and YouTube in March in response to the pandemic, Silver&Fit's senior exercise classes have been viewed more than 1.5 million times, and the program has gained over 20,000 social media followers.

"These classes are my lifeline," said Silver&Fit Facebook follower Rose L. "I have lost 20 pounds since August. I do two classes every day."

"The workouts have boosted my balance and strength," said Silver&Fit class participant Bonnie P.

"Thank you Silver&Fit for posting these videos!" said Ruth F. "You are really looking out for seniors!"

Anyone can participate in the free workout classes by following Silver&Fit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SilverandFit or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/silverandfit. Class videos can be replayed for two weeks after they premiere by viewing the Videos tab on Facebook or the Home page on YouTube.

For more information about the Silver&Fit program's Medicare Advantage options, visit www.SilverandFit.com.

About Silver&Fit's Daily Free, Publicly Available Facebook Live and YouTube Streaming Workouts:

Beginning January 4, 2021 the Silver&Fit® program will expand its four daily free senior workouts to nine, streaming for the public Monday through Saturday on Facebook Live or YouTube. These half-hour classes premiere Monday through Saturday from 8 AM PT - 4 PM PT. Workout replays are available any time for two weeks after they premiere. Classes include cardio, yoga, strength, flexibility, and others taught at various levels, from beginner to intermediate to advanced. All classes are taught by certified instructors with experience tailoring classes for older adults. Anyone can participate by following Silver&Fit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SilverandFit or subscribing on YouTube at www.youtube.com/silverandfit .

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness):

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides no-cost and low-cost fitness and exercise programs for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees (through the Silver&Fit ® program), and for health plan members and employer groups (through the Active&Fit ®, Active&Fit Direct TM, and ExerciseRewards TM products). ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies .

Lisa FreemanSilver&Fit lisaf@ashn.com 310-422-9200

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-silverfit-free-senior-exercise-classes-expand-to-54-a-week-in-2021-streaming-on-facebook-live-and-youtube-301198833.html

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated