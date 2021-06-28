The Shyft Group Enrolls With TiiCKER, A Retail Shareholder Loyalty & Engagement Platform

NOVI, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) (the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and fleet vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit markets), as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, today announced it has engaged TiiCKER to launch a dedicated retail investor and shareholder perks site at www.TiiCKER.com/SHYF.

TiiCKER is a consumer shareholder loyalty platform that provides unique access to stock perks, commission-free trading, as well as insights and articles to empower individual investors to engage with the brands they love.

"It was important for us to show our retail investors how much we appreciate their support - as owners and often users of our vehicles," said Daryl Adams, The Shyft Group's Chief Executive Officer. "TiiCKER provides an opportunity to thank our retail investors for their loyalty and interest in Shyft, and now we can validate their stock ownership to communicate with them and offer new perks in the future."

"Online brokerage firm assets grew 49% in 2020 and now sit at $13.3 trillion. This rise of retail investors underscores the necessity for public companies of all kinds to engage with their shareholder base," said Jeff Lambert, founder of TiiCKER and a 25-year veteran of investor relations and marketing. "By targeting this key affinity audience of consumer shareholders and helping them make the connection not just to Shyft, but to the major delivery company brands and RV manufacturers and specialty vehicle makers who are their customers, Shyft is tapping into their most loyal fan base, owners."

Investors who register and validate their ownership on TiiCKER can qualify for branded Shyft Group apparel or gift cards from publicly traded national retailers and delivery and service companies. Shyft also plans to launch a dedicated Shareholder Store on TiiCKER. For more information, please visit www.tiicker.com/SHYF.

About The Shyft GroupThe Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com

About TiiCKERFounded in 2019, TiiCKER invented direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and connect with the companies they own. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

