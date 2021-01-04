The Show Goes On In Bangkok As 25,000 Eco-friendly Fireworks Light Up 1.4 Km Of The City's Riverfront As Part Of Thailand's 2021 National Countdown At ICONSIAM

"While the concerts and gatherings may have been cancelled, the spirit of Thailand shines on.

"While the concerts and gatherings may have been cancelled, the spirit of Thailand shines on. We decided to proceed with the fireworks display as a reminder of our hope for brighter days, and also extend our love and best wishes to everyone around the world in this tough period." - Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A spectacular 25,000 eco-friendly fireworks display running along 1.4 kilometres of Bangkok's Chao Phraya River heralded in the new year for Thais, who have recorded among the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the world during 2020. The iconic annual display serves as Thailand's 2021 national countdown event and is estimated to have been viewed by millions of people in Thailand alone, both on the ground and through streaming platforms as the clock chimed midnight on the evening of 31 st December 2020. The Chao Phraya River has become a key Bangkok tourist attraction and a global countdown destination.

"While the concerts and gatherings may have been cancelled, the spirit of Thailand shines on," said Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, whose agency organised the event together with ICONSIAM, as well as other agencies, associations, and businesses along the river.

"We decided to proceed with the fireworks display as a reminder of our hope for brighter days, and also extend our love and best wishes to everyone around the world in this tough period ," he said.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM,the property at the centre of the display, said, "Thais have always been resourceful and adaptable, and this year's edition of the Amazing Thailand Countdown has shown that. ICONSIAM has adapted to the new normal of the times, masking up, socially distancing ourselves, having body temperature checks at entry points to public places, and regularly sanitizing our hands.

He said, "I am particularly grateful for the commitment of the many sponsors of this event who were unanimous in wanting to proceed with the fireworks display, regardless of the cancellation of many associated events, as a statement of Thailand's resilience. The celebratory activity also plays a key role in supporting hundreds of tourism businesses along the Chao Phraya River during these trying times, as well as the people whose livelihoods and families depend on those businesses."

The 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021' is made possible through the support of many sponsors including the following main sponsors: The ICONSIAM Residence Corporation Limited, The ICONSIAM Superlux Residence Corporation Limited, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Marine Department, the Association of Chao Phraya River Commerce and Business, and the Prachakom Yan Kadeejeen-Klongsan Foundation.

