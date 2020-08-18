The Shots Box Whiskey Club Is Rewarding Its First 100 Subscribers With A Free Bottle Of Craft Whiskey

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box is a bi-monthly whiskey subscription and retail experience that brings craft spirits from around the country directly to the consumer's doorstep. Aiming to connect savvy liquor consumers with exclusive craft selections, Shots Box is announcing the launch of The Whiskey Club, available starting Sept. 16, 2020. Based around the idea that consumers should be able to sample whiskey before committing to a full bottle, the club hopes to expose and educate its members on the subtleties and nuances of different whiskeys from distilleries across the U.S.

The club offers its members complete immersion into the world of whiskey. Included in The Shots Box Whiskey Club Welcome Box are 10 carefully curated miniatures of small-batch, specialty, and artisanal whiskeys from across the U.S., an official Glencairn Shots Box whiskey tasting glass, a whiskey tasting journal, and a Shots Box pencil. The tasting journal includes common vocabulary terms whiskey connoisseurs use to describe the taste, and subscribers are encouraged to learn and do the same with each new set of flavors they experience.

"For starters, we can help keep people safe by saving them extra trips to the liquor store," says J.C. Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "But even when it was safe to go, it's always the same selection, day in and day out. Shots Box Whiskey Club subscribers never have to worry about getting bored of what's coming, and neither are they stuck with a liter of whiskey they aren't completely in love with."

In addition to the sampler of exclusive, high-quality whiskeys, subscribers can also enjoy free shipping once a month, exclusive coupons, easy access to a huge selection of craft spirits, invitations to private social-media groups for the latest information on upcoming launches, and access to virtual meet-ups and tastings in Southern California with limited in-person gatherings and tastings planned later in the future.

For exclusive early access, join the priority alert list to be notified when the Whiskey Club goes live — be among the first 100 subscribers and get a free 200 ml bottle of craft whiskey.

About Shots Box:

Shots Box is a bi-monthly, subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis, bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples from around the country and connects them online to share their experiences with other consumers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook , and Twitter. To learn more, visit www.shotsbox.com.

