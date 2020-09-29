The SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA 2020 -- Academy Awards© Accredited & Asia's One Of The Biggest International Short Film Festivals

A talk event exploring new trends in the creative visual industry with a new generation of creators.

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of the SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA 2020 (SSFF & Asia), Academy Awards© accredited & Asia's biggest international short film festival was postponed until Wednesday, 09/16 thru Sunday 09/27 due to the Coronavirus. At the Awards Ceremony, the best short film Grand Prix, the George Lucas Award, was announced.

As the final event of the festival, the Creators' Junction partnered with Xperia™, to explore upcoming trends in the creative visual industry with the new generation of creators has started its worldwide screening on YouTube at 8:00pm (JST).

The event was held in collaboration with Sony & Sony Mobile Inc.

Acclaimed director Naomi Kawase for films like "Moe no Suzaku" & "Sweet Bean," artist & musician Daiki Tsuneta of King Gnu & millennium parade, along with moderator & festival president Tetsuya Bessho discussed the current state & the future of visual creators.

＜ Creators ' Junction partnered with Xperia ™ Outline ＞

Schedule: Streaming starts on Mon, September 28 th at 8:00pm (JST)

Panelists: Film director / Photographer Naomi Kawase, Artist / Musician Daiki Tsuneta (King Gnu/millennium parade), SSFF & ASIA President Tetsuya Bessho (MC)

Languages: Japanese / English

: https://youtu.be/5iPZHYUKjUY Creators' Junction partnered with Xperia™ Special Website: https://www.shortshorts.org/sony/en/creatorsjunction / ※This event is pre-recorded.

