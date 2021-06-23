The Shoebox Project Celebrates 10 Years With 10 Celebrity Curated Gift Shoeboxes To Support Women Affected By Homelessness

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timing with their 10 year anniversary, charitable organization The Shoebox Project is partnering with 10 influential VIPS to support women affected by homelessness. Launching on June 23 through until the end of year, the celebrities participating include: Elisha Cuthbert, Kim Cattrall, Michael Bublé, Simu Liu and Tynomi Banks.

Each VIP has personally selected items for a virtual Shoebox which can be purchased on The Shoebox Project website and is then gifted to women impacted by homelessness in communities across the country. Simu Liu(Marvel's Shang-Chi The Legend of the Ten Rings) chose to select items from mostly Asian owned brands such as BEIGIC, Clio and Patrick Ta, while Kim Cattrall made her selects to include some personal care essentials from independent brands like BOM, SOMA and Compagnie de Provence. Each VIP box costs $100 and the donor has the opportunity to select the region they would like to support.

"One of the main objectives of The Shoebox Project is to connect people, and never has this been more important than after the year we've been through. Living in a shelter or relying on social services can be extremely isolating, and many women feel like they've been forgotten by society. Our aim is simply to help as many women as possible realize that they are valued, cared for, and not alone." - Jessica Mulroney, Co-Founder, The Shoebox Project.

Over the last 10 years, The Shoebox Project has supported over 250,000 women accessing shelters and other community agencies in Canada, USA and the UK and this project is aiming to reach even more women in need.

About The Shoebox Project:

The Shoebox Project for Women collects and distributes gift-filled Shoeboxes to women impacted by homelessness. Each Shoebox is filled with items valued at 50 dollars that can enhance self-worth and reduce isolation. The Shoebox Project now delivers over 64,000 gifts annually to hundreds of communities across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Website is: shoeboxproject.co Follow along on Twitter: @ShoeboxUSA , Facebook: ShoeboxProjectUSA , and Instagram: @ShoeboxProject

