The Shade Store Returns To The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas As The 2021 Exclusive Window Treatment Partner

Dallas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shade Store, the leader in custom window treatments, returns to the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas, Texas for the second year as the exclusive window treatment partner. The custom products that The Shade Store produced in collaboration with 20 internationally-acclaimed designers demonstrates how transformative window treatments can be.

"The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas is a platform for our community to demonstrate the power of design - both in the incredible work of the designers to transform individual rooms into statements of their talent and in the efforts of the house as a whole to make a positive impact," said Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store. "We are inspired everyday by the designers that we work with and Kips Bay gives us the opportunity to support them and to showcase the wide range of capabilities that The Shade Store has to help them realize their visions."

Since 1973, the Show House has been a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts, renowned for sparking interior design trends throughout the world. In 2020, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club expanded with another location in Dallas, Texas. The second annual Dallas Show House will open to the public on September 24, 2021.

"For more than four decades, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House has raised critical programming funds for youth who need it most thanks to generous sponsors like The Shade Store," said James Druckman, President and CEO of the New York Design Center, and President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. "We are thrilled that they have partnered with us for another year in Dallas, bringing the brand's thoughtful approach, beautiful designs, and artisanal craftsmanship to this year's group of talented designers."

The Show House features a striking variety of different types of custom window treatments ranging from simple Roman shades and woven wood shades to dramatic drapery and elaborate valances and cornices. Each designer's concept utilized throughout the 2021 home features The Shade Store's hand-crafted material using a combination of the 1,300+ in-stock fabrics or C.O.M. fabrics that designers provided. The brand is also debuting its newest collection with exclusive materials designed by renowned interior designer and Show House participant, Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

About The Shade StoreThe Shade Store is a premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled amount of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. With 100+ showrooms nationwide, The Shade Store offers a complete range of in-person and virtual design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including swatches, complimentary professional window measurements and photo rendering. Additionally, the company is an advocate for environmental sustainability: For every purchase made, the company provides the 'Gift of Shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information about The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

