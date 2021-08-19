The Sexton Single Malt Named As The Official Whiskey Of The Walking Dead And Launches Year-Long, Final Season Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's best-selling Irish malt, The Sexton ® Single Malt, announces its designation as The Official Whiskey of AMC Networks' groundbreaking series, The Walking Dead, with a multi-channel partnership through late 2022. In the wake of the highly anticipated final season, The Sexton Single Malt and AMC Networks will partner together for all three installments of the final season, exciting fans with a series of custom retail offerings, cocktail experiences and exclusive behind-the-scenes content all inspired by the whiskey's mantra, "celebrate life".

The Sexton Single Malt will debut a rich, cinematic campaign spot to air during each of the eight episodes within The Walking Dead's first of three season installments. Produced by creative agency Dead As We Know It and directed by Jake Scott of RSA Films, the spot portrays the brevity of human existence with a message for viewers to treat themselves to the things that bring them joy. An amusing juxtaposition to the dark, dismal realities of life depicted in The Walking Dead, The Sexton Single Malt reminds fans to relish the joys of living - one of those joys being the smooth, sherry cask-aged single malt crafted from Irish malted barley.

To extend the partnership, The Sexton Single Malt and AMC Networks have launched a national retail program during which, after purchasing a bottle of The Sexton Single Malt, fans can "unlock" exclusive series content from The Walking Dead, featuring the likes of beloved cast members Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Walking Dead enthusiasts can also expect an array of co-branded social and digital content, along with a variety of "merch" discount codes to enjoy.

"A season-long partnership like this gives us so many meaningful opportunities to interact with and excite fans of The Walking Dead," said Kim Granito, Executive Vice President of The Content Room for AMC Networks. "The Sexton Single Malt is a brand that is perfectly aligned with the spirit and escapism of this series, and we're excited to collaborate across all 24 of these final episodes in a variety of ways that delight this highly engaged and vibrant fan community."

To celebrate the partnership with The Walking Dead fanatics, The Sexton Single Malt is teaming with the nation's leading cocktail delivery service, Cocktail Courier, to launch "The Walking Dead Cocktail Kit." Designed with at-home watch parties in mind, the kit will feature the recipe and ingredients for eight serves of the Live for Today, a cocktail that marries the bitter bite of an aperitif liqueur, the boldness of grapefruit and blood orange, and the approachable complexity of The Sexton Single Malt. Also included is a variety of custom, co-branded The Walking Dead merchandise and the opportunity for recipients to access exclusive series content. Fans can purchase the kit for $64.99 starting Sunday, August 22nd at CocktailCourier.com until supplies run out.

"The Sexton Single Malt and The Walking Dead share a fanbase that values a life well-lived. Our motto, "You have a single life. Drink a single malt" encapsulates that spirit," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "As The Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead, we are excited to connect with the show's monumental and loyal followers over the highly anticipated final season, and offer them fan-focused experiences and limited-edition retail merchandise unique to our partnership."

Beginning early next year, The Walking Dead whiskey lovers can also look forward to the rollout of a limited edition, co-branded bottle, recipes and consumer contests, which will be announced on The Walking Dead social pages. Until then, The Sexton Single Malt invites fans to toast the final season with a dram of The Sexton Single Malt and the "The Walking Dead Cocktail Kit" available from Cocktail Courier.

ABOUT THE SEXTON® SINGLE MALT IRISH WHISKEYThe Sexton Single Malt is an unexpected Irish single malt that is rich in hue and bold in taste. The liquid is triple distilled, matured in former Oloroso Sherry casks and consciously aged to achieve a perfect balance between rich, dried fruits and memorable toasted oak notes. The Sexton offers a smooth finish, deep in character to leave you wanting more. Visit The Sexton online at http://thesexton.com/ or @TheSexton on Instagram®.

ABOUT AMC AMC and the AMC+ premium streaming bundle are home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Kevin Can F**K Himself and the forthcoming 61 st Street, Pantheon, Interview with the Vampire, Dark Winds and Moonhaven. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus . AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

ABOUT COCKTAIL COURIERCocktail Courier provides cocktail enthusiasts, and home bartenders alike, with innovative cocktail kits featuring top shelf liquors, unique ingredients, and bar-quality garnishes - all in one easy-to-use box delivered directly to your door! Our kits feature recipes from the nation's top bartenders and help to demystify the craft cocktail movement. We offer kits in a range of sizes (making 2 to 16+ drinks), perfect for gifting or parties! For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com and follow @CocktailCourier on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and @Cocktail_Courier on Pinterest.

