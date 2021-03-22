The Senior Living CaRES Fund Announces 2021 Funding And Welcomes Two New Partners

To date, more than $2.3 million has been awarded to senior living workers.

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Senior Living CaRES Fund (the CaRES Fund) welcomes two new partners, Southbridge Care Homes and OMNI Health Care, and announced that it is now accepting new applications to the fund.

Established in May 2020 by Chartwell, Revera, Extendicare and Sienna, in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of senior living sector employees in the face of the pandemic, the CaRES Fund provides one-time financial assistance of up to $10,000 to Canadian employees of all senior living operators. To date, more than $2.3 million has been awarded to 679 senior living workers.

The Fund will continue its legacy in 2021 and plans to hold up to four application review windows. As of today, the Fund is accepting applications for financial assistance from sector workers experiencing hardship. Applications for the first quarter of funding are open from March 22 to April 9. The CaRES Fund will share future application periods in the coming months.

"Senior living sector workers put the needs of others before their own. Over the last year, we have seen them work tirelessly to prevent the spread of COVID-19," says Hazel McCallion, spokesperson for CaRES. "The CaRES Fund honours them and the heroism they showed during the pandemic for years to come."

As the CaRES Fund prepares to accept applications, it is pleased to welcome two new partners, platinum sponsor Southbridge Care Homes and gold sponsor OMNI Health Care. The generosity of Southbridge Care Homes and OMNI Health Care will make a real difference in the lives of senior living sector workers.

"The commitment of our front-line workers is inspiring," says Ryan Bell, Chief Executive Officer, Southbridge Care Homes. "It is our pleasure to join the CaRES Fund in recognizing their efforts."

"The CaRES Fund has supported hundreds of dedicated senior living employees from across the country," says Patrick McCarthy, President and CEO, OMNI Health Care. "We look forward to joining the founding partners in supporting hundreds more in 2021."

The CaRES Fund provides one-time hardship financial support for employees impacted by the pandemic including personal support workers, nurses, dietary aides, and the recreation, environmental, culinary and administrative staff who are working tirelessly to care for residents.

All senior living sector employees across Canada, regardless of their employer, are eligible to apply.

An Initiative for the FutureThe CaRES Fund intends to continue its legacy post-COVID-19 through the establishment of a foundation aimed at continuing to support employees in the senior living sector who are experiencing hardship. As the initiative grows in size, and future contributors, it will always be rooted in the history of COVID-19 so that Canadians will never forget the heroic contributions of senior living sector employees.

About The Senior Living CaRES FundThe Senior Living CaRES Fund was launched as a two-million-dollar fund established by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Inc., Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living. Open to all employees in the sector, and inspired by their dedication and commitment, the CaRES Fund provides financial assistance to those facing extraordinary circumstances and will build a legacy for future investment to support urgent financial needs and employee education.

More information about the fund and the application process can be found at seniorlivingcares.ca.

