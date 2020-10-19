The Secret Weapon To Heal From Breast Cancer

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the nonprofit information dissemination group Breastcancer.org, one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives and this year, an estimated 276,480 new cases are expected to be diagnosed. Along with the diagnosis and treatment, affected women are likely to experience anxiety, stress, pain, sadness and nausea. These women may benefit from the healing technique of hypnosis, notes Mary B. Battaglia,a Certified Clinical Hypnosis Practitioner based in Oradell, N. J., for whom helping women with the disease is personal.

Battaglia lost her sister to breast cancer and believes her sister's treatment plan was incomplete. Battaglia says. "The benefits of hypnosis were missing for her. Hypnosis is a healing modality which brings in relaxation, pain and nausea relief, positive mindset and spirituality so you truly work on healing the mind, body and spirit to once again be whole."

Hypnosis is a naturally relaxed state similar to a daydream, she explains. Individuals are in control and aware of everything going on. For breast cancer patients it can serve as a new daily healing tool to use to help navigate the journey.

Hypnosis involves visualization, Battaglia notes, and with breast cancer, patients may be asked to picture medicine, radiation or chemo heading to their tumor and shrinking it or encouraged to see their cells surrounded by healing light.

When Battaglia supports breast cancer patients, she encourages them to work toward achieving a positive mindset, a benefit that hypnosis (and self-hypnosis) can provide. "When you have a cancer diagnosis it is important what words you use and to change negative thoughts into positive ones. Be careful whom you spend time with and make sure they are supportive and positive people.

She also tells clients to listen to their bodies. "With a life-changing diagnosis, you need to change how you live your life, how you experience it and react to life so you stay healthy. You need to change old patterns. If you are a stressed and anxious person you want to learn how to live from a calm and peaceful place. Creating a daily self-hypnosis routine creates a new way of approaching life. In hypnosis you can release the triggers that create the stress so you don't get stressed like you used to," she says.

About Mary B. Battaglia

Mary Beth Battaglia is a speaker, Certified Clinical Hypnosis and Sound Practitioner who works with people who want to break habits as well as those with traumas, spiritual growth, grief, health and confidence issues who want to make transformational changes. She offers online sessions for clients across the country. She is the author of Transformation Through Hypnosis: Relax, Clear Your Mind & Step Into Your Power. An audiobook version can be purchased at www.metrohypnosiscenter.com. She offers free online consultations.

