The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit Gets Underway

QINGDAO, China, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit kicked off on July 15 in Qingdao, China. At a time when the global economy is in great turmoil, more than 10,000 online and offline guests came together in Qingdao to experience first-hand the openness of China, to discuss the important role played by multinationals in reshaping the global industry chain, and demonstrate to multinationals new opportunities against a new development backdrop, according to Shandong Multinationals Research Center.

With the support of international organizations and institutions, such as the World Intellectual Property Organization and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, this summit is multi-faceted, offering facilities and infrastructure for closed-door meetings, thematic salons, sub-forums, multinational road shows, city roadshows and exchange docking activities, project signings and so on. Furthermore, to be released during the summit is a research report entitled "Multinationals in China: The New Background Creates New Opportunities", which comprehensively explains the role played by multinationals in constructing the new development backdrop of dual cycles and the new opportunities brought by this for the growth of multinationals.

Additionally, the 2021 New Growth Drivers Fair Qingdao was held simultaneously, from July 15 to 17, which put on display the achievements of the global multinationals already actively participating in the shift from the old to the new growth drivers against this new development backdrop as well as the latest products and technologies from industry leaders in China and abroad, and to showcase Shandong's industrial advantages and development opportunities. The event aims to build an international institutional platform that will effectively promote global industrial cooperation.

