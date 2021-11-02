The Santa Fe Group Inducts Overjet CEO Dr. Wardah Inam Into Strategic Advisory Council

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet ( www.overjet.ai ), the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce Overjet CEO Dr. Wardah Inam, PhD, has been inducted into the Strategic Advisory Council of the Santa Fe Group , the action-oriented think tank dedicated to improving lives through oral health.

Overjet's mission is to improve oral healthcare for all. The organization's dental AI technology encodes dentist-level understanding into software products to support the best patient care.

Overjet was co-founded by Inam, who has her PhD from MIT in computer science and electrical engineering. Inam joins the Council alongside CEOs and senior executives from industry leaders including Colgate Palmolive, CareQuest, Dentsply Sirona, GlaxoSmithKline, Henry Schein, Ivoclar Vivadent, Liberty Dental Plan, Life & Specialty Ventures, Pacific Dental Services, and The George E. Richmond Foundation.

"Since its inception 25 years ago, the Santa Fe Group has been instrumental as a catalyst to move the needle on critical issues such as dental education reform, improved primary care access, the importance of linking medical and dental health systems, and more," said Wardah Inam, CEO and cofounder of Overjet. "Santa Fe Group's efforts right now for the coverage of dental services through the Medical Dental Benefits Act exemplify its thoughtful advocacy to improve patient care and access. Overjet and the Santa Fe Group share the same passion in improving oral care for all, and it is an honor to join the Santa Fe Group's Strategic Advisory Council."

The Santa Fe Group's Strategic Advisory Council is comprised of a broad cross-section of CEOs and C-Suite level individuals, as well as senior leaders from various professional and academic organizations and relevant foundations, who play an instrumental role in helping to shape not only the policies and strategic direction of the Group, but also to catalyze important enhancements in healthcare for the public good.

About OverjetOverjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Follow us at www.overjet.ai , on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

