The Salvation Army Stands Ready For Tropical Storm Nicholas

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is preparing resources to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas in Texas and Louisiana. Nicholas comes soon after Hurricane Ida ravaged the Gulf Coast and left a path of destruction all the way to New England.

"The Salvation Army stands ready to meet immediate needs wherever they exist," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Our emergency response experts have been preparing ahead of the storm's landfall, and we will help the affected communities for as long as recovery takes."

Nicholas is expected to make landfall on the evening of Monday, September 13, just north of Corpus Christi, Texas. The main concerns include heavy rain leading to flooding conditions along the Texas coast and into Louisiana. Trained emergency response teams are already in place and are capable of mobilizing a response operation very quickly.

"We are carefully monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas and have mobile feeding units and staff along the Texas coast prepared to respond, if necessary," said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services director for The Salvation Army in Texas. "Many of our staff and trained volunteers are only just returning home from the first wave of response efforts after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana."

The Salvation Army disaster personnel are also collaborating with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies and other partners to monitor ongoing impacts and adapt response efforts as needed.

Tropical Storm Nicholas comes in the middle of what has already been a busy hurricane season. In light of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has adapted service delivery with extra precautions such as social distancing at food distribution sites, adapted feeding models, and updated personal protective equipment requirements.

A digital media kit with current and historical Emergency Disaster Services assets can be found here.

Follow @SalvationArmyUS on Twitter for updates and additional photos.

For more information on The Salvation Army's continued response, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org or www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

To make a financial gift to support ongoing disaster relief efforts:

Donate online: give.helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Text "GIVE" to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill

automatically through your cell phone bill Data rates may apply

About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100 percent of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

CONTACT: Joseph Cohen, joseph.cohen@usn.salvationarmy.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-salvation-army-stands-ready-for-tropical-storm-nicholas-301375775.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army