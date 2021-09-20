The Salvation Army Receives $10 Million Grant For Disaster Relief From Lilly Endowment Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army has received a $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support ongoing emergency response and long-term recovery for those affected by Hurricane Ida from Louisiana to New England and by wildfires across 10 western states. The additional support will be pivotal for the nation's largest private provider of social services as it meets the needs of communities affected by natural disasters while continuing a multi-year response to COVID-19.

"I have seen the impacts of recent hurricanes and wildfires firsthand, which has shown without any doubt that needs will continue long after initial responses are over," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army USA. "It's because of support from Lilly Endowment that The Salvation Army can provide essential services now and continue with long-term recovery services for those who lost their homes and livelihoods."

The grant will help thousands of families across more than a dozen states to get back into their homes and find stability. Emergency response has included meeting the urgent need for food, clean water, safe shelter and critical hygiene supplies. Long-term recovery will focus on various forms of financial assistance, continued distribution of critical supplies, and disaster case management.

The Salvation Army will continue providing emotional and spiritual care to survivors and first responders from response through recovery. All services are conducted with additional COVID-19 safety measures to ensure disaster workers and survivors are safe while entrusted to Salvation Army care.

In response to Hurricane Ida, The Salvation Army has deployed disaster leadership teams to Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York to lead emergency relief operations and mobilize more than 55 feeding units to provide food, drinks, and emotional and spiritual care to affected communities.

The Salvation Army response to Hurricane Ida as of 9/17:

393,118 meals

204,736 drinks

104,732 snacks

10,128 cleanup kits

12,424 hygiene kits

3,327 PPE

34,962 hours of service

Emotional and spiritual care to 19,560 people

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and continues through November 30. Recent hurricane seasons have been busier than usual, which has required increased services from The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Western Territory has responded to 27 wildfires across 10 states in 2021 with emergency assistance that includes provision of meals, food boxes, drinks, snacks, personal protection equipment, hygiene kits, cleanup kits, debit cards, medicine, and vouchers for clothing and furniture.

The Salvation Army response to Western Wildfires in 10 states as of 8/31:

82,728 meals

93,546 drinks

44,856 snacks

602 cleanup kits

7,529 PPE & hygiene kits

26,727 hours of service

Emotional and spiritual care to 611 people

The Western Wildfire Season lasts six to eight months each year, beginning in May and ending in December. The 2021 season's wildfires have ranged from small rural incidents that are fully contained within weeks, to some of California's largest wildfires in history, burning for months and threatening heavily populated locations.

The Salvation Army's presence in every zip code of the United States—with more than 7,600 centers of operation—makes it possible to help before, during, and after disaster events of all sizes.

"Lilly Endowment has a long history of supporting the disaster relief efforts of The Salvation Army," said Ronni Kloth, the Endowment's vice president for community development. "We are pleased to be able to help as The Salvation Army works to provide compassionate care and support in communities across the country that have been affected by devastating natural disasters."

For more than 70 years, Lilly Endowment has supported The Salvation Army's efforts to help people in need, most recently amid COVID-19 and natural disasters, and including work to help low-income families around the country break the cycle of poverty through the Pathway of Hope Program.

About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100 percent of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, it supports the causes of community development, education and religion. It funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, though it maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

