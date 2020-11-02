The Salvation Army And Walmart Create More Opportunities For People To Help "Rescue Christmas" This Holiday Season

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas. Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May. As a result, The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155 percent more people with holiday assistance this year, making fundraising efforts critical. With that in mind, both organizations are making it easier for customers to give to those in need this Christmas.

"Across the country, we are seeing an unprecedented level of need this year, and we expect that to continue into the holiday season and beyond," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "It's through the support of the public and dedicated partners like Walmart that we are able to serve more than 23 million people in need each year. This year, as we continue to meet the high level of need, we're particularly grateful for the partnership."

The expanded partnership will involve most Walmart stores across the country. The partnership will include:

Starting November 2 , Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through December 31 .

, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through . The Salvation Army's Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, November 21 . The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners. Bell ringers will also be at select Sam's Clubs across the country.

and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on . The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners. Bell ringers will also be at select Sam's Clubs across the country. Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.

Celebrities like DJ Khaled have taken up the #RescueChristmas Challenge, encouraging others to adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in their hometown.

Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-salvation-army-and-walmart-create-more-opportunities-for-people-to-help-rescue-christmas-this-holiday-season-301165300.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army