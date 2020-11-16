The Salt Lake Tribune Names Nav A Winner Of The Utah Top Workplaces 2020 Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey measured 15 drivers of engaged workplace cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, like alignment, execution, and connection.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a top workplace in Utah, and the honor is especially meaningful knowing it was driven by feedback from our employees," said Greg Ott, CEO at Nav. "Only through the hard, collaborative work of our team will we succeed in our shared mission to reduce the death rate of small businesses. That's why at Nav we put our people and culture first."

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

Nav has helped more than 1.4 million small business owners find the best business financing products based on their real data. By signing up for a free Nav account , business owners receive personalized financing and credit card recommendations based on their needs and what they're most likely to qualify for.

If you're interested in joining our team to help small business owners, learn more about open positions and life at Nav on the company careers page .

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

