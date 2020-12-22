The Sallie Mae Fund Provides $50,000 Grant To Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Delaware To Assist Students Impacted By COVID-19

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae®, has made a $50,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware to support programs to help students impacted by COVID-19.

Specifically, the $50,000 grant will help provide academic support and one-on-one guidance for low-income students adapting and adjusting to virtual learning due to COVID-19. In addition, the grant will support the expansion of mentoring programs, including those designed for LGBTQ+ students.

"Our goal to help children realize their full potential is made possible through the commitments made by our friends, mentors, and role models, and by the support of companies like Sallie Mae," said Tom Thunstrom, executive director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware. "With this grant, we can help ensure students in Delaware are met with opportunity, regardless of who they are or what means they have."

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware has partnered with adult mentors and role models to provide at-risk children, primarily from single-parent homes, with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-on-one relationships that help them gain self-confidence, realize their potential, and envision happy and successful futures.

"The pandemic underscores, perhaps now more than ever, that education is critical in the pathway to success, but it has presented significant challenges in maintaining a learning environment where students can thrive," said Nic Jafarieh, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. "We feel a strong sense of responsibility to help remove some of those obstacles and create more access to education, and I'm confident that our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware will do just that."

Since 2015, The Sallie Mae Fund has awarded more than $290,000 in grants to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware's work to connect at-promise youth with adult role models. Sallie Mae team members regularly participate in the nonprofit's Bowl for Kids' Sake signature fundraiser and the Clothes for Kids' Sake program.

For more information about Sallie Mae's support in the community, visit www.salliemae.com/about/community-engagement.

Category: Community and Philanthropy

