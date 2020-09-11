The Royce Fund Announces That Last Remaining Series Approves New Investment Advisory Agreement At Special Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royce Fund (the "Trust") today announced that the shareholders of Royce Total Return Fund (the "Fund") voted to approve a new investment advisory agreement with the Trust's investment manager, Royce Investment Partners ("Royce") 1 , at its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). With that action, every series of the Trust has now approved a new investment advisory agreement with Royce. "We thank our shareholders for their participation and strong support for the new agreement," said Christopher D. Clark, the Trust's President.

The new agreement became effective immediately upon its approval. There will be no increase in the contractual investment advisory fee rate for the Fund as a result of the implementation of the new agreement. In addition, implementation of the new agreement will not result in any changes to the Fund's portfolio management personnel, investment objective, principal investment strategy, or investment restrictions.

For further information on The Royce Funds SM, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

Forward Looking Statement

For more than 40 years Royce & Associates, LP has used a disciplined, value-oriented approach to select micro-cap, small-cap, and mid-cap companies. We have a seasoned staff of investment professionals, most with more than 15 years of experience. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures of any mutual fund manager. Royce & Associates, LP is a wholly owned affiliate of Legg Mason Inc. (LM) - Get Report.

1 Royce & Associates, LP is a Delaware limited partnership that primarily conducts its business under the name Royce Investment Partners.

