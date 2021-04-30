The ROYALE Home For Every Pet Project Returns To Help More Canadian Animal Shelters Than Ever Before

Today ROYALE® will match donations to over 100 partner animal shelters, as part of its Virtual Pet Fair.

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - For over a year, Canadians from coast to coast have spent more time at home. As a result, many have turned to pets as a source of joy and companionship to make up for what was lost when the pandemic limited our ability to socialize.

If you've noticed more pandemic puppies or kittens arrive into the homes of your friends and family, you're not alone! A recent ROYALE® survey found an impressive 1 in 6 Canadians (16 per cent)welcomed a cat or dog into their family since the pandemic began. Of those:

Nearly one third (31%) did it because they felt lonely during the pandemic and thought a pet would help.

did it because they felt lonely during the pandemic and thought a pet would help. Over half (56%) did it for companionship, either for themselves or their families.

did it for companionship, either for themselves or their families. Over half (52%)did it to give an animal in need a forever home.

The survey also found 96 per cent of Canadians agree that pets are a source of joy for a family, and 97 per cent see pets as a source of companionship. For these reasons, ROYALE is bringing back the Home for Every Pet Project™ for a second year. This year, however, ROYALE's goal is to do even more for Canadian pets who are searching for forever homes by welcoming over 100 partner animal shelters from across the country to the ROYALE Home for Every Pet Project.

This year's campaign kicks off today, National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, and Canadians can play a part in supporting their local animal shelter. For today only, ROYALE is matching donations, up to $500 per partner organization, when Canadians visit royale.ca/pets and make a donation.

"The response to the inaugural ROYALE Home for Every Pet Project in 2020 was amazing to see, with ROYALE investing over $100,000 in partner animal shelters to assist them in their mission to find forever homes for the pets in their care," said Jim Schedler, Vice President of Marketing at Irving Consumer Products. "ROYALE has a proud history of helping Canadians create happy, healthy homes, and the ROYALE Home for Every Pet Project extends that commitment. There's already a ROYALE product for every room, and now our goal is to also find a home for every pet."

As part of the 2021 ROYALE Home for Every Pet Project, ROYALE has also released a new collection of web-based video stories, featuring five adopted pets and how they have given their new families the joy of companionship. These video stories are designed to build awareness around the need to find forever homes for Canadian pets in need of adoption, and reinforces ROYALE's commitment to supporting animal shelters across the country.

To watch these heartwarming videos, or for more information on how the ROYALE Home for Every Pet Project is working to support animal shelters across Canada, visit royale.ca/pets .

ROYALE® Omnibus Survey Methodology:

From April 9 to April 11, 2021 an online survey of 1,521 randomly selected Canadian adults (of whom 230 welcomed a cat or dog into their home during the pandemic) who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue . For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5 %, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

