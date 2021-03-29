The Robert Coomer Group Expansion Continues With Career Opportunities In Washington

HENDERSON, Nev., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10th, 2021 The Robert Coomer Group, led by one of the top mortgage industry leaders for decades, Robert Coomer, has announced it's official expansion plan, outlining career opportunities in the...

HENDERSON, Nev., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10th, 2021 The Robert Coomer Group, led by one of the top mortgage industry leaders for decades, Robert Coomer, has announced it's official expansion plan, outlining career opportunities in the state of Washington, led by Hal Kappelman in their Seattle office.

The Robert Coomer Group is projected to see significant growth in 2021 and into 2022. With a $1.3 billion close out in 2020 and a new partnership with Celebrity Home Loans, the expansion is set to provide career opportunities unmatched in the industry and provide employment to mortgage professionals throughout the state of Washington.

"We're excited to be adding even more talented individuals to The Robert Coomer Group. Unlike other career opportunities in the mortgage industry, RCG is truly one of a kind. From our technology, education, support and most importantly culture; we truly stand out from the other catfish companies that make radical claims they can't keep. We've all experienced it one way or another and if you talk to any one of our LO's you'll discover we all consider ourselves family… This is a people first business and the same goes for the great people who work with us." Says Anyah Ellis - VP of Business Development & Growth

In a recent press release RCG announced its transition to Celebrity Home Loans. A transition that not only helps consumers, partners and veterans gain access to more flexible loan options but also gives their employees more autonomy and support in their career path.

"The Partnership with Celebrity Home Loans is one of the best career moves I've made to this day. We couldn't be more excited for the endless amounts of opportunity we can provide our staff and sales team. I'm honored to say I work with the best in the industry and I can't wait for the next wave of team members to join our family!" says, CEO Robert Coomer.

For information on career opportunities with The Robert Coomer Group visit their website at www.therobertcoomergroup.com .

ABOUT THE ROBERT COOMER GROUPHeadquartered in Nevada, the Robert Coomer Group is a nation-wide full service mortgage loan provider. With over 20 years experience in the industry, Robert Coomer is ranked among the top producing mortgage originators in the nation by Scotsman Guide.

Media Contact: Myranda Shields, myranda.shields@celebrityhomeloans.com

