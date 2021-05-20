The Robb Company Signs East Asian Actress / Director Ella Rouwen Chen

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robb Company has signed East Asian actress/director Ella Rouwen Chen. Chen grew up in Shanghai and moved to Los Angeles at 18 to attend UCLA, School of Theater, Film, and Television. She worked with Marc Acito ( playwright for Allegiance starring George Takei ), Gabriel Barre ( Broadway director), Mason Lee ( Golden Horse nominated actor), Qisheng Ye ( Bai Yu Lan nominated actor), Phil Qiu ( major Broadway musicals translator in China ), Dapei Jin & Mang Liang ( composer, lyricist team), Dino Herrmann ( Emmy and Grammy-winning composer/editor) and Daxing Zhang ( producer with credits like Troll).

The Robb Company was founded by Sherry Robb, a talent and literary manager with 30+ years of experience in the industry. The Robb Company presents a wide range of talents who've been on network shows like General Hospital, The Young and The Restless, American Horror Story, Get Out, etc., and national/international films.

Robb was inducted into the Personal Manager Hall of Fame in 2019. As a literary agent with two bestsellers that were made into movies: Dream Girl and Zodiac Killer, she represents eleven New York Times Best Seller books. She is a co-producer for three films on Amazon Prime: Choke, Body of Night, and Acrylic, and is producing more films under the label Robb Squad with a slate of 10 horror films and psychological thrillers.

Jerry Rodriguez is a manager at The Robb Company who will be working with Ella Rouwen Chen; as head of theatrical. Rodriguez has 25+ years of experience in Network Television. He is a pioneer in SEO and field producer on the Hispanic show Cristina (GLAAD Award). He is one of the original producers for Estrella TV with shows under his belt like Joseluis sin Censura, Buscando Amor, and Segunda Cita . In the American market, he started in The Young and The Restless and worked for ABC News. In radio, he worked as a producer for QueBuena Los Angeles, as a marketing/promotions coordinator for Power 101, LA 830 AM, and Super Estrella.

Ella Chen says: "I am very excited to start the next chapter of my career with Sherry and Jerry, who share the same dedication to the craft and love for the industry."

"Our motto is "Like Minds"/"Like Hearts." We immediately felt that Synergy with Ella. We saw her unique acting skills, her deep dedication to her art, and her proactive spirit all wrapped into one committed actor," says managers Sherry Robb & Jerry Rodriguez.

Chen is also represented by the Saint Agency and by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and branding.

