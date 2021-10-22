The RMR Group Inc. Wins Highest Honors At 2021 IREM REME Awards

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that it has been named by IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management) as the winner of the 2021 IREM Excellence Award - Corporate and that RMR Area Manager Julia Paluka, based in RMR's Denver office, has been...

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that it has been named by IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management) as the winner of the 2021 IREM Excellence Award - Corporate and that RMR Area Manager Julia Paluka, based in RMR's Denver office, has been named CPM® (Certified Property Manager) of the Year. Both honors were awarded during the 2021 IREM Global Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.

The IREM Excellence Award - Corporate is awarded to a company that has demonstrated a commitment to the profession, made extraordinary achievements and has had a positive impact on its communities. This is the second time in three years that RMR was honored with one of IREM's top corporate awards. In 2019, RMR won the IREM REME Award in the Employee & Leadership Development category.

IREM's CPM® of the Year is a national award that recognizes a professional who has made a commitment to the real estate management profession and made valuable contributions to enhance its future through client service, community service, leadership, mentoring, a commitment to ethical practices and active engagement in IREM. Ms. Paluka was previously president of IREM Greater Denver and vice chair of IREM's national Sustainability Advisory Board, for which she will serve as Chair in 2022.

Adam Portnoy, President & Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

"Recognition from IREM, one of the leading commercial real estate industry associations, underscores RMR's operational excellence and our position as a trusted steward of our clients' assets. At our foundation is a team of CRE's finest professionals, like Julia Paluka, whose efforts have directly contributed to making RMR one of the nation's leading alternative asset managers, with $32 billion in assets across a nationwide portfolio."

These awards follow several recent honors from industry, media and government organizations achieved by RMR and its clients. In July 2021, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) announced RMR as having the most BOMA 360 designated properties in its managed portfolio. In May 2021, RMR client Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) was named a 2021 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation. In April 2021, RMR and its client Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) were named ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In February 2021, RMR and its clients OPI and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) were named among the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in its 2021 Middle Market Leaders ranking. Lastly, in 2020, RMR was named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe.

The RMR Group provides property management services nationwide for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its clients and does not offer stand-alone property management services to third-parties.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is supported by approximately 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005103/en/