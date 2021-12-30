The RMR Group Inc. First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled For Friday, January 28th

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, January 27th, 2022.

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. On Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 270-2148. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6510. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 4, 2022. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 9199832.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.rmrgroup.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is supported by more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $32 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

