The RMR Group Announces 5,358 Square Feet Of New Leasing At 1305 Corporate Center Drive In Eagan, MN

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that Dassault Systèmes recently signed a new five-year lease for 5,358 square feet of office space at 1305 Corporate Center Drive in Eagan, Minnesota.

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that Dassault Systèmes recently signed a new five-year lease for 5,358 square feet of office space at 1305 Corporate Center Drive in Eagan, Minnesota.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005365/en/

The property is a 141,069 square foot six-story newly renovated office building offering a conference center, a fitness room, covered parking and a grab & go cafeteria. Located in a southeast suburb of Minneapolis-St. Paul, 1305 Corporate Center Drive is minutes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and within close proximity to Interstate 494, Interstate 35E and State Highway 55 as well as the newly developed Minnesota Vikings' headquarters and training facility.

The property is owned by Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) and managed by The RMR Group. The RMR Group is responsible for providing all aspects of management services and strategy for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space.

DHC was represented by Jon Dahl and Brent Robertson of JLL. Dassault Systèmes was represented by Marc Nanne of JLL.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, The RMR Group LLC had $32.1 billion of total assets under management, including more than 2,100 properties, and employed over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had approximately 42,500 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, by property type and location. As of September 30, 2020, DHC's $8.2 billion portfolio includes more than 400 properties in 37 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling more than 11.5 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005365/en/